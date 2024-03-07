Greater Chattanooga Colon Cancer Foundation Hosts 12th Annual Rump Run for Awareness

The Greater Chattanooga Colon Cancer Foundation is gearing up for its 12th annual Rump Run on Saturday, March 23 at 9 a.m. at Enterprise South Nature Park. This significant event, endorsed by the Galen Medical Group alongside other founding sponsors such as CHI Memorial, Erlanger Health System, Parkridge Health System, and University Surgical Associates, aims to increase awareness and screenings for colon cancer.

Family-Friendly Fun with a Serious Message

Designed as a family-friendly event, the Rump Run features a timed 5K and a one-mile fun walk through the picturesque Enterprise South Nature Park. Participants can look forward to a variety of complimentary refreshments at the finish line, along with a "Kid's Zone" filled with bounce houses and face painting for the younger attendees. The atmosphere promises to be festive with DJ Joe Nabors providing entertainment, ensuring that the day is not only about raising awareness but also about enjoying time with family and friends.

Supporting a Crucial Cause

"Remember, colonoscopies save lives," emphasizes Board President Dr. Marshall Horton, highlighting the critical message behind the Rump Run. The event serves as the primary fundraiser for the Greater Chattanooga Colon Cancer Foundation (GCCCF), supporting its mission to increase local awareness of colorectal cancer, improve access to screenings, and provide support to those affected by the disease. With colorectal cancer screenings recommended from age 45 for average risk individuals, the GCCCF's public education campaigns and the Rump Run play a vital role in encouraging timely screening and prevention.

How to Get Involved

For individuals interested in participating or volunteering, registration remains open, with a note that same-day registration may not be available. Every participant will receive a finisher medal and event t-shirt, with prizes awarded to the top three finishers in each age category. The event's success relies on community involvement, including the generous support from sponsors such as Beaty Fabricating, BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Community Trust, and many others. Those looking to contribute to this meaningful cause can still explore sponsorship opportunities by contacting the Rump Run coordinator, Julie Wolff.

As the 12th annual Rump Run approaches, the Greater Chattanooga Colon Cancer Foundation and its supporters prepare to make a significant impact in the fight against colorectal cancer. Through community engagement, awareness, and fundraising, this event symbolizes hope and action towards a future where colon cancer can be effectively prevented and treated. The dedication of volunteers, participants, and sponsors alike underscores the collective effort required to combat this disease, making the Rump Run a testament to the power of community and compassion in the face of health challenges.