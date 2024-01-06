en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Great North Air Ambulance Service Records Busiest Year Amid Expansion

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 6, 2024 at 2:59 am EST
Great North Air Ambulance Service Records Busiest Year Amid Expansion

The Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS), a beacon of hope for emergency medical response, weathered its busiest year in 2023, fielding a staggering 2,270 calls for aid. The record-breaking figure is a testament to the service’s expansion to round-the-clock operations and the inclusion of critical care cars in their fleet.

Regional Breakdown of Calls

The region of Cumbria emerged as a significant contributor to the call volume, accounting for 610 of these emergency situations. Other areas under the service’s purview also painted a vivid picture of the need for prompt medical intervention. The north east reported 1,493 calls, Northumberland 67, North Yorkshire 49, the Isle of Man 27, and Scotland 24.

GNAAS’s Role and Funding

Functioning as a charity, the GNAAS’s operations are reliant on public donations, underscoring the critical role it plays in the healthcare system across these diverse regions. The service expressed profound gratitude for the support received in 2023 and conveyed the importance of further aid to sustain their operations and continue their life-saving mission in 2024.

The Importance of Continued Support

The substantial increase in emergency callouts, coupled with the charity’s expansion to 24/7 service, highlights the crucial need for continued financial backing. It’s clear that every pound donated aids in keeping their helicopters airborne and, ultimately, saves lives. The GNAAS’s work in 2023 is a powerful reminder of the importance of emergency medical services and the profound impact of public support.

0
Health United Kingdom
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
6 mins ago
A&E's 'Hoarders' returns for Season 15: A Deeper Dive into Global Hoarding Issues
The A&E series ‘Hoarders’ has made a triumphant return with its 15th season, continuing to shed light on the often misunderstood issue of hoarding. The show, renowned for its compassionate approach, helps individuals overwhelmed by their possessions and provides them with tools to declutter their homes, and by extension, their lives. The experts on the
A&E's 'Hoarders' returns for Season 15: A Deeper Dive into Global Hoarding Issues
Rehabilitation Robots Market Set for Major Surge, Projected to Reach USD 1026.2 Million by 2030
14 mins ago
Rehabilitation Robots Market Set for Major Surge, Projected to Reach USD 1026.2 Million by 2030
Walgreens Boots Alliance Boosts Youth Mental Health with Expressions Challenge
16 mins ago
Walgreens Boots Alliance Boosts Youth Mental Health with Expressions Challenge
Catalina Crunch and NBA's Jalen Brunson Launch Limited-Edition Cereal
12 mins ago
Catalina Crunch and NBA's Jalen Brunson Launch Limited-Edition Cereal
Robert Downey Jr. Sparks Debate on Beta-Blockers at 2024 Golden Globe Awards
13 mins ago
Robert Downey Jr. Sparks Debate on Beta-Blockers at 2024 Golden Globe Awards
Gabi SmartCare Clinches FDA Certification: A Leap for Digital Pediatric Healthcare
14 mins ago
Gabi SmartCare Clinches FDA Certification: A Leap for Digital Pediatric Healthcare
Latest Headlines
World News
UK Political Turmoil: Post Office Scandal, Climate Crisis Resignation, and Election Pledges Under Scrutiny
10 seconds
UK Political Turmoil: Post Office Scandal, Climate Crisis Resignation, and Election Pledges Under Scrutiny
Cricket Roundup: Match Outcomes, Upcoming Encounters and Player News
1 min
Cricket Roundup: Match Outcomes, Upcoming Encounters and Player News
AB de Villiers Defends Newlands Pitch, Calls for More Test Cricket
2 mins
AB de Villiers Defends Newlands Pitch, Calls for More Test Cricket
Ukrainian Parliament Committee Supports Dismissal of MP Bezuhla from Security Post
2 mins
Ukrainian Parliament Committee Supports Dismissal of MP Bezuhla from Security Post
Brajesh Pathak Celebrates India's Progress at Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra
3 mins
Brajesh Pathak Celebrates India's Progress at Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra
Phalaphala FM Announces Death of Beloved Sports Presenter Rofhiwa Rampfumedzi
3 mins
Phalaphala FM Announces Death of Beloved Sports Presenter Rofhiwa Rampfumedzi
Celtic Eyes Squad Streamlining with Potential Player Loan Moves in January Transfer Window
4 mins
Celtic Eyes Squad Streamlining with Potential Player Loan Moves in January Transfer Window
Superbike Champion Jonathan Rea: An Unwavering Commitment to Racing
5 mins
Superbike Champion Jonathan Rea: An Unwavering Commitment to Racing
A&E's 'Hoarders' returns for Season 15: A Deeper Dive into Global Hoarding Issues
6 mins
A&E's 'Hoarders' returns for Season 15: A Deeper Dive into Global Hoarding Issues
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
22 mins
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
3 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
4 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
5 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
6 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
6 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
6 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
6 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
6 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app