Great North Air Ambulance Service Records Busiest Year Amid Expansion

The Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS), a beacon of hope for emergency medical response, weathered its busiest year in 2023, fielding a staggering 2,270 calls for aid. The record-breaking figure is a testament to the service’s expansion to round-the-clock operations and the inclusion of critical care cars in their fleet.

Regional Breakdown of Calls

The region of Cumbria emerged as a significant contributor to the call volume, accounting for 610 of these emergency situations. Other areas under the service’s purview also painted a vivid picture of the need for prompt medical intervention. The north east reported 1,493 calls, Northumberland 67, North Yorkshire 49, the Isle of Man 27, and Scotland 24.

GNAAS’s Role and Funding

Functioning as a charity, the GNAAS’s operations are reliant on public donations, underscoring the critical role it plays in the healthcare system across these diverse regions. The service expressed profound gratitude for the support received in 2023 and conveyed the importance of further aid to sustain their operations and continue their life-saving mission in 2024.

The Importance of Continued Support

The substantial increase in emergency callouts, coupled with the charity’s expansion to 24/7 service, highlights the crucial need for continued financial backing. It’s clear that every pound donated aids in keeping their helicopters airborne and, ultimately, saves lives. The GNAAS’s work in 2023 is a powerful reminder of the importance of emergency medical services and the profound impact of public support.