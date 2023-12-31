en English
Health

Graves’ Disease and Pulmonary Hypertension: A Rare Connection Explored

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:32 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 6:56 am EST
A 33-year-old woman recently diagnosed with Graves’ disease, a common thyroid disorder, was battling symptoms of exertional dyspnea and fatigue. Initial investigations, including an ultrasound examination of her heart, suggested moderate tricuspid regurgitation, increased estimated systolic pulmonary artery pressure (sPAP), and potential atrial septal communication. A follow-up transesophageal echocardiogram (TEE) confirmed a patent foramen ovale (PFO).

Unraveling the Underlying Cause

Despite rigorous testing for common causes of pulmonary hypertension, all results returned negative. The medical team opted to treat her with methimazole and radioiodine ablation, alongside glucocorticoid coverage. An interesting development occurred a year later. The patient achieved a euthyroid state, and her symptoms improved remarkably. Subsequent tests indicated a resolved pulmonary hypertension with normal sPAP and right heart chambers. The findings were further corroborated by a right heart catheterization.

Hyperthyroidism and Pulmonary Hypertension

This case report throws light on a less-explored connection between hyperthyroidism and pulmonary hypertension. Hyperthyroidism can lead to pulmonary hypertension via two pathways – increased cardiac output and autoimmune-induced injury to the pulmonary vascular endothelium. This underlines hyperthyroidism as a critical consideration in etiological investigations of pulmonary hypertension.

Significance of Systematic Assessment

Interestingly, despite the cardiovascular manifestations of the patient’s hyperthyroidism, her condition was entirely reversible without the need for specific therapy for pulmonary hypertension. The case report underscores the importance of systematic assessment in confirming a pulmonary hypertension diagnosis and identifying reversible causes. In the patient’s case, her cardiovascular issues were resolved following successful treatment of her hyperthyroidism, highlighting the intrinsic interplay between the two conditions and the importance of a holistic treatment approach.

Health Science & Technology
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

