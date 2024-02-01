Grangemouth Toddler Diagnosed with Rare Brain Tumour; Family and Community Rally for Treatment

In a heartrending development, Grangemouth-based couple Jordan Tripney and Lisa Crawford are grappling with the diagnosis of their two-year-old daughter, Arya, afflicted with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) - a rare, inoperable, and incurable brain tumour. The prognosis, delivered on January 24, was a bolt from the blue for the family, who had perceived Arya as a healthy child, brimming with life and a cheeky sense of humor.

The Unforeseen Diagnosis

Initially, doctors at the Forth Valley Royal Hospital mistook Arya's symptoms for a viral infection. However, the couple's mounting concerns led them to seek further medical consultation at the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Glasgow. The devastating discovery of DIPG was made here, forever altering the course of their lives.

Despite the grim diagnosis, Arya is currently at home, her usual lively demeanor buoyed up by steroids. Jordan, a professional roofer, and Lisa, parents to two other children, are leaving no stone unturned in their quest to find a cure for their daughter. They are considering all possible treatments, including clinical trials both within the UK and overseas, even though radiotherapy may only prolong Arya's life by a mere 6-9 months.