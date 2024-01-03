en English
Health

Grandmother Spends Christmas Away from Home Due to Persistent Damp Issues

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:23 am EST
In a disconcerting tale that unfolded this Christmas, Aileen Waugh, a 54-year-old grandmother, was forced to spend the festive season away from her home due to persistent damp and mould issues. Despite a temporary relocation and the supposed conducting of repair works, Aileen returned to a home still plagued by dampness and mould.

Years of Complaints, A Home Riddled with Damp

For years, Aileen has been reporting rising and penetrative damp issues to her housing association, ForHousing. The persistent dampness previously caused the collapse of floorboards, leading to incidences of her bath and couch falling through the floors. Such conditions have not only made her home unlivable but have also exacerbated her health concerns, which include osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia, and asthma.

Temporary Relocation, Incomplete Repairs

Due to the severity of the situation, ForHousing arranged for Aileen’s temporary stay in a hotel starting December 8, during which repairs were to be conducted. However, upon her return, it was evident that the work was incomplete. Black mould was still visible on the walls, and only partial repairs had been done. Further adding to Aileen’s distress was the discovery of asbestos in her home. Although ForHousing conducted a survey and deemed no asbestos removal necessary, the revelation undoubtedly multiplied the grandmother’s health fears.

Life in Boxes, Struggles with Mobility

The hotel stay, far from being a respite, turned into an ordeal for Aileen due to her mobility issues. She was placed in a room up three flights of stairs, a challenging situation given her health conditions. Moreover, her home was left in a state of disarray with possessions packed into boxes due to the repairs, adding to the overall clutter and discomfort.

Additional Repairs Scheduled after Media Intervention

Following her reaching out to the Manchester Evening News, ForHousing met with Aileen and agreed to complete additional repairs. Her home was deemed ready for her to return on December 22, and more repairs were scheduled for the following week. Aileen’s saga is a stark reminder of the housing issues many face, with the right to a safe, livable home seeming elusive.

Health United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

