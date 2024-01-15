en English
Health

Grandmother Overcomes Sleep Apnoea with Remarkable Weight Loss Journey

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:04 am EST
Grandmother Overcomes Sleep Apnoea with Remarkable Weight Loss Journey

In a remarkable display of resilience and determination, 61-year-old grandmother, Mary Siddall from Manley, has successfully managed to overcome her sleep apnoea by shedding a significant five stone and 12 pounds off her initial weight of 23 stone and five and a half pounds. This considerable weight loss journey has not only improved her sleep apnoea condition, but also allowed her to decrease her blood pressure medication dosage by half, and reduced the frequency of migraines that caused temporary sight loss.

Life Before the Transformation

Prior to this transformative journey, Mary was heavily reliant on a Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machine to keep her airways open while sleeping, a common treatment for sleep apnoea. Her weight also posed a challenge in accessing her back garden and limited her clothing options.

Catalyst of Change

Attributing her success to the unwavering support from her Slimming World group in Delamere, Mary embarked on a lifestyle change that included healthier cooking methods and portion control, particularly of her favorite foods like cheese and chocolate.

Newfound Confidence and Commitment

With a healthier weight and improved health, Mary now revels in the newfound freedom to wear a wider range of clothing and easily access her back garden. More significantly, she is participating in the Slimming World Race for Life, a 10k walk, demonstrating her ongoing commitment to a healthier lifestyle.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

