Grande Cosmetics Branches Out with GrandeHAIR Full Boost Collection

Popular beauty brand Grande Cosmetics has broadened its horizons with the introduction of the GrandeHAIR Full Boost Collection. Known for their industry-leading lash growth serum, the brand now ventures into hair care, offering a comprehensive solution for fine, thinning, and damaged hair. This new line introduces three main products: a shampoo, conditioner, and a distinctive 2-in-1 hair foam and scalp treatment.

GrandeHAIR Full Boost Collection: A Comprehensive Hair Care Solution

The GrandeHAIR Full Boost Shampoo is designed to stimulate the scalp and add volume to the hair. It boasts an innovative formula infused with niacinamide, rice protein, and microgreens. These ingredients work in synergy to minimize fallout and invigorate hair growth. A consumer perception study attests to the product’s efficacy, reporting that 91 percent of subjects noticed a significant improvement in hair fullness.

Complementing the shampoo is the Full Boost Conditioner. This product is formulated to reduce breakage and alleviate the hassle of detangling. It is safe for use on color-treated and keratin-treated hair, ensuring that all hair types can benefit from its restorative properties.

Volumizing Foam: Doubling as a Scalp Treatment

The standout product of the collection is arguably the Volumizing Foam. This 2-in-1 product not only adds body and bounce to hair, but also doubles as a scalp treatment. It infuses the scalp with essential nutrients, promoting stronger and healthier hair growth. This innovative approach ensures immediate results with long-lasting effects, providing both instant gratification and sustainable hair health.

Already, the GrandeHAIR Full Boost Collection has garnered high satisfaction rates among users. Many report experiencing fuller, healthier-looking hair after incorporating these products into their routine. With prices starting at $26, the range is now available at Ulta.