Grammy-Winning Artist Tori Kelly Announces New Album 'TORI.' Inspired by Personal Health Scare

Musician Tori Announces New Album Inspired by Personal Health Scare, Releases Song 'high water'

Grammy-winning artist Tori Kelly has announced her latest studio album, "TORI.", set to release on April 5, 2024, via Epic Records. Inspired by a life-altering health scare, the album encapsulates Tori's journey through adversity and her unwavering resilience.

From Fear to Inspiration

Tori's creative process for this album began several years ago, as she delved into new sounds and explored various aspects of her identity. Yet, it was an unexpected health scare in July of the previous year that truly transformed her perspective and fueled the creation of her new single, 'high water'.

Speaking about the experience, Tori shared, "Last July, I faced a health scare that made me realize just how fragile life can be. This event became the catalyst for 'high water', a soulful track that embodies the theme of perseverance during tough times."

The song's powerful lyrics convey a message of hope and determination, urging listeners to believe in their ability to overcome adversity and find light at the end of the tunnel.

A Resilient Call to Action

'High water' showcases Tori's breathtaking vocals against a backdrop of sonic hopefulness, masterfully produced by Tenroc and Jon Bellion. The single serves as a resilient call to action, embodying the spirit of resilience and the unwavering belief in a brighter future.

Tori expressed her desire for 'high water' to uplift others who may be facing challenges, instilling in them the determination to keep moving forward despite the obstacles they encounter.

A New Phase

With her new self-titled album, "TORI.", Tori Kelly embarks on the next phase of her life and career. The album is a testament to her confidence, charm, and charisma as a 21st-century superstar.

Featuring sounds reminiscent of the late '90s and early '00s, the album is a true representation of Tori Kelly coming into her own. Fans can pre-order the album now in anticipation of its April 5th release.

As Tori Kelly's music continues to evolve, her message of hope, resilience, and determination remains a constant, resonating with listeners worldwide. Through her vulnerability and strength, Tori invites her audience to join her on a journey of self-discovery and perseverance.