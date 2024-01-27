GRACE Foundation Sets Guinness World Record to Promote Autism Awareness

The GRACE Foundation, in a collaborative effort with St. Joseph by-the-Sea High School, has etched a new entry in the Guinness World Records, drawing a vast human infinity symbol that spanned across Staten Island, New York. This grand spectacle, which took place on January 26, was more than a record-setting feat—it was a powerful message of advocacy and acceptance for neurodiversity. The event, which mobilized 1,540 participants, was aimed at promoting autism awareness.

A Testament to Community Solidarity

The event served as a testament to the community's commitment to support neurodiversity, with local politicians and representatives from various organizations marking their presence. This record marks the second for The GRACE Foundation and the third for the borough, reinforcing Staten Island’s dedication towards inclusive initiatives.

The Symbolism of Infinity

The use of the infinity symbol was not a random choice. It signifies ongoing support, love, and advocacy for individuals with neurodiversity, mirroring the core mission of the GRACE Foundation. This symbol of unending possibilities was successfully depicted by the record-breaking crowd, surpassing the previous record of 998 people.

Highlighting Autism Awareness

The extraordinary event, organized by the GRACE Foundation, a non-profit organization, aims to enrich the lives of individuals affected by Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) through support and advocacy. The world record will be featured on the television show 'View Point With Dennis Quaid' during autism awareness month in April, further amplifying the message of acceptance and understanding.