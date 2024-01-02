en English
Health

Gozo’s First Blood Donation Drive of 2024: A Call to Save Lives

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:02 am EST
Gozo’s First Blood Donation Drive of 2024: A Call to Save Lives

In a bid to sustain life, the National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS) announces the first blood donation drive of the year in Gozo. Set to take place on Tuesday, the 9th of January 2024, from 1pm to 5pm, the session is part of the Service’s undying efforts to promote the noble act of blood donation among Gozitans.

The Power of One

Hosted at the Xewkija Clinic, located conveniently between the Primary School and the Bocci Club in Triq tall-Hamrija, the donation drive is built on the premise that every drop counts. The NBTS emphasizes that each blood donation has the potential to save up to three lives, making every donor a potential hero.

Save a Life, Leave a Legacy

As part of the process, donors are required to bring a form of identification such as a Maltese ID Card, driving licence, or passport. The NBTS suggests donors hydrate by drinking water before donation and recommends wearing loose-fitting clothes for comfort. Given the ongoing global health crisis, the wearing of face masks is non-negotiable.

Gratitude and Hope

The NBTS expresses profound gratitude for the public’s cooperation and generosity, elements that are key in maintaining an adequate blood supply for patients who require transfusions. With every donation, Gozitans are making a significant contribution to the health of their fellow citizens, and by extension, their community. The Service hopes that this spirit of giving continues to flourish, ensuring that no patient in need goes without the lifesaving gift of blood.

Health Malta
Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

