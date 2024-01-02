Gozo’s First Blood Donation Drive of 2024: A Call to Save Lives

In a bid to sustain life, the National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS) announces the first blood donation drive of the year in Gozo. Set to take place on Tuesday, the 9th of January 2024, from 1pm to 5pm, the session is part of the Service’s undying efforts to promote the noble act of blood donation among Gozitans.

The Power of One

Hosted at the Xewkija Clinic, located conveniently between the Primary School and the Bocci Club in Triq tall-Hamrija, the donation drive is built on the premise that every drop counts. The NBTS emphasizes that each blood donation has the potential to save up to three lives, making every donor a potential hero.

Save a Life, Leave a Legacy

As part of the process, donors are required to bring a form of identification such as a Maltese ID Card, driving licence, or passport. The NBTS suggests donors hydrate by drinking water before donation and recommends wearing loose-fitting clothes for comfort. Given the ongoing global health crisis, the wearing of face masks is non-negotiable.

Gratitude and Hope

The NBTS expresses profound gratitude for the public’s cooperation and generosity, elements that are key in maintaining an adequate blood supply for patients who require transfusions. With every donation, Gozitans are making a significant contribution to the health of their fellow citizens, and by extension, their community. The Service hopes that this spirit of giving continues to flourish, ensuring that no patient in need goes without the lifesaving gift of blood.