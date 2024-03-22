Gov't Escalates Fight Against Illicit Liquor, Closes 9,500 Bars and 12 Distilleries

Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof. Kithure Kindiki, in a decisive move on March 22, 2024, announced the closure of 9,500 unlicensed bars and 12 distilleries, marking a significant escalation in the government's crackdown on illicit liquor and drug abuse. Addressing the press in Tala, Machakos County, Kindiki underscored the action's aim to protect children and communities from the dangers posed by illegal alcohol and narcotics. The initiative reflects a comprehensive strategy to enforce existing laws and ensure public health and safety.

Unyielding Crackdown on Illicit Activities

Detailing the scope of the operation, Interior CS Kindiki revealed that 4,800 of the closed establishments were found in violation of proximity regulations, operating too close to educational institutions. This breach poses a direct threat to the well-being of students, prompting the revocation of their licenses. Furthermore, the clampdown extended to 12 distilleries producing harmful alcoholic beverages, with the government suspending all licenses for manufacturers of second-generation alcoholic drinks pending security and compliance checks.

Protecting Public Health and Youth

The government's stern approach also targeted over 300 illegally operating chemists and 290 agrovets. Investigations uncovered that some animal feeds were being repurposed into narcotics, showcasing the intricate web of illegal activities threatening public health. This move aligns with the Alcoholic Drinks Control Act's provisions, which aim to shield youths from early exposure to alcohol and drugs, thereby fostering a healthier and more secure environment for their growth and development.

Ensuring Compliance and Security

Kindiki's announcement comes against the backdrop of a multi-agency team's efforts to enforce compliance among alcohol manufacturers. The team's ongoing inspections across the country signal the government's commitment to rooting out illicit trade and safeguarding citizens' health and safety. By holding manufacturers and sellers accountable, the initiative promises to significantly disrupt the supply chain of illegal substances and alcohol, contributing to a decline in substance abuse and its associated social and health issues.

The government's resolute action against illicit liquor and drug abuse marks a critical step towards safeguarding public health and ensuring the safety of future generations. By addressing the root causes and enforcing stringent measures, the initiative aims to foster a conducive environment for learning, growth, and development. As the crackdown continues, the focus remains on compliance, security, and the well-being of the Kenyan populace, underscoring the government's commitment to creating a healthier, safer society.