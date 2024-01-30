Governor Tony Evers Establishes Healthcare Workforce Task Force in Wisconsin

In an unprecedented move, Governor Tony Evers of Wisconsin has signed Executive Order 220, establishing the Governor's Task Force on the Healthcare Workforce. The initiative, announced post his 2024 State of the State address, is aimed at mitigating the critical challenges plaguing the state's healthcare sector, such as workforce recruitment and retention, and strategizing for improved patient care.

Introducing the Task Force

Chaired by Lieutenant Governor Sara Rodriguez, a registered nurse with extensive experience in healthcare management and public health, the task force will explore pathways for education and training with an eye on creating a sustainable workforce. The task force will also contribute to shaping Governor Evers' 2025-27 biennial budget plan.

Year of the Worker

Alongside this, Governor Evers has declared 2024 as the Year of the Worker, introducing additional workforce development initiatives. These include the state's first teacher apprenticeship pilot program and the Office of Employee Engagement and Retention. Despite Wisconsin's low unemployment rates and high labor participation, the state is grappling with a pressing healthcare workforce shortage, which has been further intensified by the COVID-19 pandemic and other long-term factors.

Addressing the Healthcare Workforce Gap

Projections suggest a potential deficit of 20,000 nurses by 2040. While Governor Evers' previous attempts to address these issues through substantial investments were largely rejected by the Republican legislature, his administration has taken the innovative route. Launching programs like the Registered Nurse apprenticeship and training for direct care professionals, the administration aims to bridge the workforce gaps, ensuring that every Wisconsin resident has access to quality healthcare.