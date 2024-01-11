Governor Qahim Inspects Construction of New Oncology Center in Hodeida

In the bustling city of Hodeida, Governor Muhammad Qahim recently inspected the construction site of the Great Messenger Center for Oncology Treatment and Surgery. This forthcoming medical marvel is located within the city’s Medical City precinct. The inspection marks a significant milestone in the ongoing construction of the center’s first phase, which deals primarily with laying the foundations for the project.

Unfolding the Vision

The Great Messenger Center project, estimated at a total cost of $15 million, is an initiative funded and overseen by the Cancer Control Fund. Upon completion, it will stand as a testament to the Fund’s commitment to providing state-of-the-art medical facilities to the people of Hodeida and its surrounding regions.

Progress and Expectations

During his visit, Governor Qahim held discussions with the project managers, evaluating the progress made so far. He emphasized the importance of the center and urged the team to amplify their efforts to meet the project deadlines promptly.

The governor expressed the local authority’s high expectations for the center. The primary objective of the Great Messenger Center is to significantly reduce the suffering of cancer patients, with a particular focus on providing aid to the poor and vulnerable.

Collaborative Efforts for a Better Future

In related news, the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY) has signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Saudi aid agency, KSrelief. This move is part of the Kingdom’s ongoing commitment to humanitarian and relief efforts aimed at fostering security, stability, and development for the Yemeni people.

This collaborative venture between the two Saudi entities exhibits a shared vision for Yemen’s future. It serves as a beacon of hope for the Yemeni people, promising a brighter, healthier, and more secure future.