Governor Laura Kelly to Deliver Historic Landon Lecture at Kansas State University

Marking a significant milestone in the history of Kansas State University, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, a Democrat in her second term, is slated to deliver the renowned Landon Lecture on February 16, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. The event will unfold in the Forum Hall at the K-State Student Union and will be open to students, faculty, staff, and the public without charge. Doors to the lecture will swing open at 11 a.m., inviting attendees to partake in a momentous occasion as part of the university's 161st-anniversary celebrations.

A Glimpse into Kansas' Health and Political Landscape

As the first sitting Kansas governor to ascend the Landon podium, Governor Kelly's lecture will shine a spotlight on the health and well-being of Kansas, its residents, and its political landscape. A focus that aligns perfectly with K-State's relentless commitment to promoting health across the state. The anticipation for the insights Governor Kelly will provide is palpable, with many waiting to hear her perspective on the state's current status and future roadmap.

The Landon Lecture Series: A Tradition of Eloquent Voices

The Landon Lecture Series, named after Alfred Landon, former Kansas governor and Republican presidential candidate, has been a platform for many notable speakers since its inception in 1966. Former Kansas governors and international figures have graced this stage, delivering profound insights and perspectives on a variety of topics. The most recent lecture was delivered by David Beasley, Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Programme, who explored Kansas's role in global food security in November 2022.

Historic Event for Kansas State University

As Governor Kelly steps onto the Landon Lecture stage, she does so not just as the incumbent governor but also as a representative of Kansas' past, present, and future. She joins the ranks of previous Kansas governors and Alfred Landon himself, who have contributed to the series' illustrious history. This event marks another significant chapter in the life of the first land-grant university in the nation, further enhancing its legacy of knowledge, innovation, and community engagement.