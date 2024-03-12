Government's Dilemma: Health Reform Faces Collapse in Senate Committee

Faced with the imminent collapse of the health reform in the Seventh Committee of the Senate, Martha Alfonso, a representative from the Chamber and one of the project's speakers in the lower house, urged the Government to withdraw the proposal to avoid a new defeat. However, President Gustavo Petro, while presenting the methodology for studying the country's railway projects and discussing the Bogotá Metro, addressed the reform project. He stated that he would not withdraw it, emphasizing that Congress would bear responsibility for the fate of the health system in Colombia.

Government Faces Dilemma as Health Reform Withdrawal Is Debated

Regarding the withdrawal of the reform, Alfonso remarked, "Surely, if the government doesn't want a political defeat before the debate begins, it will have to make that decision. But ultimately, I don't think this is a defeat for the government; I believe it is a defeat for the Colombian people." President Petro responded, "No, we will not withdraw it at all.

Petro's Administration Points to Congress for Health Reform Consequences and Urgency

Congress knows the consequence of sinking the health reform; the current system is not sustainable, period. Most EPS, not all, but most, violated the rules, and there are billions of pesos lost in the so-called technical reserves. So, the government will act, and the blame will fall on Congress, which was unable to carry out a health reform when it was most needed, if it adopts that position. It's up to them, but health reform is absolutely essential because there are at least 35 trillion pesos lost, and this government will not let public money go to waste."

Representative Alonso calls on citizens to mobilize in response to the likely defeat of the health reform, urging people in the regions to advocate for their rights and express discontent with the current health system.