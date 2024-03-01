Gov. Murphy Proposes Doubling Funding for NJ's Arrive Together Program Amid Mental Health Crisis

Under Gov. Phil Murphy's latest budget proposal, New Jersey is set to nearly double its investment in the innovative Arrive Together program, aiming to enhance the state's response to mental health crises by pairing police officers with clinicians. This funding boost, proposing an additional $9.5 million, seeks to expand the program's reach to all 21 counties, reflecting a significant shift in addressing behavioral health emergencies.

Expanding Access and Effectiveness

The proposed budget increase for Arrive Together underscores New Jersey's commitment to evolving its crisis intervention strategies. According to Sen. Andrew Zwicker, the expansion is not only crucial but is backed by evidence demonstrating the program's life-saving potential. Data from the Brookings Institution highlights the program's success, with force not used in 97% of police calls and 98% not resulting in arrests, showcasing a promising alternative to traditional police responses.

Addressing a Growing Need

New Jersey's move to double down on funding comes amid growing recognition of the need for alternative approaches to behavioral health crises. The state is also developing 988 Mobile Crisis Outreach Response Teams, aimed at providing non-emergency support for adults facing mental health challenges. Additionally, the Seabrooks-Washington Community-Led Crisis Response Act, signed by Murphy, aims to further reduce violence and deaths by empowering community-led nonprofits to respond to crises, a measure propelled by tragic incidents involving police and individuals experiencing mental health crises.

Challenges and Perspectives

Despite the positive reception to Murphy's budget proposals, challenges remain, notably the workforce shortage in the mental health care field. Assemblywoman Aura K. Dunn emphasizes the need for sufficient practitioners to deliver these essential services. Meanwhile, scholars and policy directors, like Racquel Romans-Henry, laud the state's efforts as a meaningful shift towards acknowledging and addressing mental health crises with compassion and effectiveness. As New Jersey looks to institutionalize these programs, the potential for their permanent inclusion in the state budget grows, setting a precedent for similar initiatives nationwide.

As New Jersey sets its sights on a more compassionate and effective response to mental health crises, the proposed funding increase for the Arrive Together program represents a beacon of hope. It signifies a move towards a future where the response to such crises is not just about managing symptoms but fundamentally transforming the support system for those in need. The journey ahead is fraught with challenges, but the direction is clear: a more humane, evidence-based approach to mental health emergencies, with community and collaboration at its heart.