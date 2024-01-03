en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Gout Patients Warned Against Self-Treatment of Tophi: Dr. Diyana Ahmad

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:16 am EST
Gout Patients Warned Against Self-Treatment of Tophi: Dr. Diyana Ahmad

In a recent television appearance, Dr. Diyana Ahmad, a general practitioner from Syifa Clinic, issued a stark warning to patients suffering from gout: avoid self-removal of uric acid fluid from tophi—nodules formed under the skin due to uric acid crystal deposits. Dr. Diyana cautioned that this practice could lead to dangerous joint infections requiring surgery and potentially cause systemic sepsis, a life-threatening condition.

Dangers of DIY Tophi Treatment

Dr. Diyana stated unequivocally that making incisions or puncturing these nodules in an attempt to release the fluid can be perilous. This can introduce bacteria into the body, leading to infections. In particular, joint infections are a cause for concern as they may necessitate surgical intervention. She emphasized that the removal of tophi should only be undertaken by medical professionals following proper treatment protocols.

Managing Uric Acid Levels

Rather than resorting to self-treatment, gout patients are advised to seek professional medical advice for managing uric acid levels in their blood. Dr. Diyana recommended keeping uric acid levels below 300 micromoles. Gout develops from an excessive build-up of uric acid in the body, which, in turn, causes swelling in the joints. An appropriate medical regimen can effectively manage uric acid levels, thereby reducing the size of the nodule.

Preventing Gout Through Lifestyle Choices

In addition to medical treatment, Dr. Diyana emphasized the importance of lifestyle choices in the prevention and management of gout. She encouraged patients to maintain a healthy lifestyle, which includes adhering to a balanced diet, regular health check-ups, maintaining an ideal body weight, and avoiding smoking. These measures can play a significant role in preventing chronic diseases like gout, thereby improving the overall quality of life for patients.

0
Health
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Silent Crisis of 'Forever Chemicals': A Tale of Censorship and Corporate Abuse

By BNN Correspondents

CQC and Ofsted Report Reveals Delays in Autism and ADHD Assessment in Trafford

By Wojciech Zylm

Turning Tragedy into Hope: Blackburn Mother's Initiative Comforts Grieving Parents

By Saboor Bayat

Regaining Control: Expert Strategies to Reduce Phone Usage

By Wojciech Zylm

Sanner Group Acquires Springboard: A Strategic Move Towards Comprehens ...
@Business · 7 mins
Sanner Group Acquires Springboard: A Strategic Move Towards Comprehens ...
heart comment 0
Trump’s Early COVID-19 Response: A Tale of Missed Opportunities and Internal Debates

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Trump’s Early COVID-19 Response: A Tale of Missed Opportunities and Internal Debates
QIAGEN Announces Major Expansion in the Middle East

By Hadeel Hashem

QIAGEN Announces Major Expansion in the Middle East
Faron Pharmaceuticals to Present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference: Unveiling Bexmarilimab

By Rafia Tasleem

Faron Pharmaceuticals to Present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference: Unveiling Bexmarilimab
Oranges: A Citrus Powerhouse of Wellness

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Oranges: A Citrus Powerhouse of Wellness
Latest Headlines
World News
A Turbulent Journey: Reflections on Tipperary Hurling Team's 2023 Season
38 seconds
A Turbulent Journey: Reflections on Tipperary Hurling Team's 2023 Season
Kerry Team Injects Fresh Blood for McGrath Cup Clash Against Tipperary
1 min
Kerry Team Injects Fresh Blood for McGrath Cup Clash Against Tipperary
The Silent Crisis of 'Forever Chemicals': A Tale of Censorship and Corporate Abuse
1 min
The Silent Crisis of 'Forever Chemicals': A Tale of Censorship and Corporate Abuse
Leadership Dilemma at Tottenham Hotspur: Who will wear the Captain's Armband?
2 mins
Leadership Dilemma at Tottenham Hotspur: Who will wear the Captain's Armband?
Mali National Football Team Announces Squad for African Cup of Nations
2 mins
Mali National Football Team Announces Squad for African Cup of Nations
CQC and Ofsted Report Reveals Delays in Autism and ADHD Assessment in Trafford
2 mins
CQC and Ofsted Report Reveals Delays in Autism and ADHD Assessment in Trafford
Leicester City Braces for January Transfer Window Shake-Up
2 mins
Leicester City Braces for January Transfer Window Shake-Up
Fordham Rams vs Saint Bonaventure Bonnies: A Showdown of Skill and Strategy
2 mins
Fordham Rams vs Saint Bonaventure Bonnies: A Showdown of Skill and Strategy
Coalition Calls on Labor Government to Protect Gift Recipient Status for Non-Government Schools
2 mins
Coalition Calls on Labor Government to Protect Gift Recipient Status for Non-Government Schools
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
8 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app