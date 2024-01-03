Gout Patients Warned Against Self-Treatment of Tophi: Dr. Diyana Ahmad

In a recent television appearance, Dr. Diyana Ahmad, a general practitioner from Syifa Clinic, issued a stark warning to patients suffering from gout: avoid self-removal of uric acid fluid from tophi—nodules formed under the skin due to uric acid crystal deposits. Dr. Diyana cautioned that this practice could lead to dangerous joint infections requiring surgery and potentially cause systemic sepsis, a life-threatening condition.

Dangers of DIY Tophi Treatment

Dr. Diyana stated unequivocally that making incisions or puncturing these nodules in an attempt to release the fluid can be perilous. This can introduce bacteria into the body, leading to infections. In particular, joint infections are a cause for concern as they may necessitate surgical intervention. She emphasized that the removal of tophi should only be undertaken by medical professionals following proper treatment protocols.

Managing Uric Acid Levels

Rather than resorting to self-treatment, gout patients are advised to seek professional medical advice for managing uric acid levels in their blood. Dr. Diyana recommended keeping uric acid levels below 300 micromoles. Gout develops from an excessive build-up of uric acid in the body, which, in turn, causes swelling in the joints. An appropriate medical regimen can effectively manage uric acid levels, thereby reducing the size of the nodule.

Preventing Gout Through Lifestyle Choices

In addition to medical treatment, Dr. Diyana emphasized the importance of lifestyle choices in the prevention and management of gout. She encouraged patients to maintain a healthy lifestyle, which includes adhering to a balanced diet, regular health check-ups, maintaining an ideal body weight, and avoiding smoking. These measures can play a significant role in preventing chronic diseases like gout, thereby improving the overall quality of life for patients.