Health

Goshen Health Staff Member Honored with Gardener Award for Compassionate Care

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:13 pm EST
Goshen Health Staff Member Honored with Gardener Award for Compassionate Care

In an uplifting show of compassion and dedication, Polly Beasley, a committed staff member at Day Surgery in Goshen Health, has been honored with the prestigious Gardener Award. The award serves as an acknowledgment of her exceptional service and empathetic care towards a patient’s mother, shedding light on the human side of healthcare that often goes unnoticed.

Compassionate Care Beyond Duty

Pat Klos, the mother of the patient, found herself moved by the kindness and assistance she received from Beasley during the course of her daughter’s surgery. Limited in mobility and unable to walk the distance to the cafe for her lunch, Klos was facing a challenge. It was then that Beasley stepped in, not just taking Klos to the cafe in a wheelchair, but also assisting her throughout the meal. This act of kindness, going beyond the call of duty, resonated deeply with Klos, prompting her to nominate Beasley for the Gardener Award.

The Gardener Award: Recognizing Outstanding Contributions

The Gardener Award was conceived with the aim to recognize and honor the outstanding contributions made by Goshen Health Colleagues towards the organization’s mission. The mission, at its core, is to enhance community health through innovative and exemplary care. The award not only acknowledges the professional achievements of the recipients but also their personal commitment to improving the lives of others, making it a significant recognition within the Goshen Health community.

Gratitude and Teamwork

Upon receiving the award, Beasley expressed her sincere gratitude. She humbly deflected the spotlight onto her team, stating that it is their support and cooperation that make her job easier and more fulfilling. Her actions and comments underline the importance of teamwork and mutual support in the healthcare sector, particularly in high-stress environments such as surgery departments.

Further information about the Gardener Award, as well as the platform for submitting nominations, can be found on the Goshen Health website. This award serves as a reminder of the human touch that makes healthcare not just a profession, but a calling.

Health United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

