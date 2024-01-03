Gorey Community Unites to Support Roche Family Through Heartbreaking Diagnosis

In a heartwarming display of solidarity, the local community in Gorey has come together to support the Roche family, whose newborn baby, Ollie, was diagnosed with serious heart conditions and deemed unfit for surgery. A GoFundMe page was established by a family friend, Stephen Moloney, with an initial target of 15,000 euros. The response was monumental, with a staggering 70,000 euros raised, nearly five times the original goal, demonstrating the immense strength of community spirit.

Swift and Overwhelming Response

The GoFundMe page saw a swift and overwhelming response, with 12,000 euros collected within the first thirty minutes. This unprecedented show of support led to an increase in the target amount to 75,000 euros. Baby Ollie’s diagnosis came just days before Christmas, a time typically filled with joy and celebration. Instead, parents Leonie Kinch and Sean Roche were grappling with the painful news of their son’s health condition.

The Tough Road Ahead

Baby Ollie was born healthy but later showed signs of illness leading to his heartbreaking diagnosis. The family, including sister Fiadh, had recently moved into a new home in Clough, making the situation even more emotionally challenging. With no palliative care services for children available in Wexford, the funds raised will support the family with potential private treatment, funeral costs, and grief counseling. The community has not only provided financial assistance but also an outpouring of emotional support during this distressing time.

Additional Support from Local Club

In a further demonstration of community cohesion, Liam Mellows GAA club raised over 4,500 euros, which will be divided between Talk to Tom and Heart Children Ireland. The Roche family has expressed their sincere gratitude for the support they’ve received and has requested privacy as they navigate this difficult period. While this story is undoubtedly marked by tragedy, it is also a testament to how communities can band together in times of crisis, offering light in the darkest hours.