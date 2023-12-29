en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Google’s Top Sex-Related Queries of 2023: A Snapshot of Public Curiosity and Concerns

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:18 pm EST
Google’s Top Sex-Related Queries of 2023: A Snapshot of Public Curiosity and Concerns

In a society where the internet is the go-to source for answers, Google’s algorithm breakdown for 2023 revealed a diverse array of sex-related queries. These inquiries, as varied as they are insightful, offer a snapshot into the public’s evolving curiosity and concerns about sexual health and behavior.

Reality TV Influences Search Trends

Claiming the top spot for the most Googled sex question of 2023 was “What is the speed bump position?”. This term was thrust into the spotlight by a participant of the reality TV show ‘Love Island’, who mentioned it as his preferred sexual position. Viewers, intrigued and possibly wishing to explore this titillating novelty, caused a surge in search volume. The speed bump position involves placing a pillow under a person’s hips as they lie face down, creating a unique angle for sexual engagement.

Pregnancy and Sexual Health Queries

Coming in second was a question regarding the safety of engaging in sex during pregnancy. Thanks to various reliable parenting resources, the internet offers reassuring information that sex during pregnancy is generally safe, provided the pregnancy is progressing normally. Other top inquiries delved into the meaning of “sex positivity” and the reasons for bleeding after sex, with the latter being of critical importance. Users were urged to consult a doctor if they experienced post-coital bleeding, as it could indicate an STI or vaginal infection.

Sexual Curiosity and Beyond

Further down the list, the public appeared to be grappling with the question of how many dates to wait before engaging in sex. There was also significant interest in understanding the number of calories burned during sex, with estimates hovering around 100 calories. Among the top questions, one query stood out as uniquely unrelated to human sexual activity or health: “How do fish have sex?” This signifies a broader interest in understanding the reproductive behaviors of other species.

Sexual Topics that Captured Public Attention

Additional search trends reflected individual reports of unique sexual situations. These included a new mother’s experience with her partner’s bold request, a Brazilian woman charged with attempted murder for an act against her husband, and an Australian wife’s startling discovery about her husband’s sex life. These diverse and sometimes startling situations underscore the wide range of sexual topics that capture the public’s attention.

0
Health Lifestyle Society
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ugandan Authorities Crack Down on Shisha Smoking: 14 Arrested in Jinja City

By Israel Ojoko

Groundbreaking Study Reveals Potential Health Benefits of Wool-Derived Keratin for Type-2 Diabetes

By Mazhar Abbas

Air Force Aviator's 3500km Moped Ride Across New Zealand For A Cause

By Mazhar Abbas

Emergency Sewage Overflows: A Hidden Threat Underneath UK Homes

By BNN Correspondents

India's National Action Plan: Aiming for Rabies Elimination by 2030 ...
@Health · 8 mins
India's National Action Plan: Aiming for Rabies Elimination by 2030 ...
heart comment 0
Tragic Heart Attack Claims Life of Young Cricket Player in Madhya Pradesh

By Salman Khan

Tragic Heart Attack Claims Life of Young Cricket Player in Madhya Pradesh
Making Waves: A Beacon of Hope for Men’s Mental Health in Northern Ireland

By Safak Costu

Making Waves: A Beacon of Hope for Men's Mental Health in Northern Ireland
Navigating the Complexities of Health: From Unexplained Pain to Post-Surgery Complications

By BNN Correspondents

Navigating the Complexities of Health: From Unexplained Pain to Post-Surgery Complications
UK’s Green Wave: A Surge in Plant-Based Diets and Vitamin Deficiencies

By Dil Bar Irshad

UK's Green Wave: A Surge in Plant-Based Diets and Vitamin Deficiencies
Latest Headlines
World News
Argentina Faces 'Economic Catastrophe' Without Reform, Warns President Milei
1 min
Argentina Faces 'Economic Catastrophe' Without Reform, Warns President Milei
Egyptian, Qatari Mediators Struggle to Broker Ceasefire Amidst Israeli Offensive in Gaza
2 mins
Egyptian, Qatari Mediators Struggle to Broker Ceasefire Amidst Israeli Offensive in Gaza
SERAP Calls for ICC Intervention in Plateau State Violence
3 mins
SERAP Calls for ICC Intervention in Plateau State Violence
J.P. Nadda Slams Opposition's 'Nyay Yatra', Lauds PM Modi's Vision for India
3 mins
J.P. Nadda Slams Opposition's 'Nyay Yatra', Lauds PM Modi's Vision for India
Ugandan Authorities Crack Down on Shisha Smoking: 14 Arrested in Jinja City
4 mins
Ugandan Authorities Crack Down on Shisha Smoking: 14 Arrested in Jinja City
Groundbreaking Study Reveals Potential Health Benefits of Wool-Derived Keratin for Type-2 Diabetes
5 mins
Groundbreaking Study Reveals Potential Health Benefits of Wool-Derived Keratin for Type-2 Diabetes
Air Force Aviator's 3500km Moped Ride Across New Zealand For A Cause
5 mins
Air Force Aviator's 3500km Moped Ride Across New Zealand For A Cause
Allegations Over Misappropriation of N320 Million Threaten Stability in Niger Delta
7 mins
Allegations Over Misappropriation of N320 Million Threaten Stability in Niger Delta
Mutuse Sports Championship: A Celebration of Athletic Talent and Team Spirit
8 mins
Mutuse Sports Championship: A Celebration of Athletic Talent and Team Spirit
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
1 hour
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
2 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
4 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
10 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
10 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app