Google’s Top Sex-Related Queries of 2023: A Snapshot of Public Curiosity and Concerns

In a society where the internet is the go-to source for answers, Google’s algorithm breakdown for 2023 revealed a diverse array of sex-related queries. These inquiries, as varied as they are insightful, offer a snapshot into the public’s evolving curiosity and concerns about sexual health and behavior.

Reality TV Influences Search Trends

Claiming the top spot for the most Googled sex question of 2023 was “What is the speed bump position?”. This term was thrust into the spotlight by a participant of the reality TV show ‘Love Island’, who mentioned it as his preferred sexual position. Viewers, intrigued and possibly wishing to explore this titillating novelty, caused a surge in search volume. The speed bump position involves placing a pillow under a person’s hips as they lie face down, creating a unique angle for sexual engagement.

Pregnancy and Sexual Health Queries

Coming in second was a question regarding the safety of engaging in sex during pregnancy. Thanks to various reliable parenting resources, the internet offers reassuring information that sex during pregnancy is generally safe, provided the pregnancy is progressing normally. Other top inquiries delved into the meaning of “sex positivity” and the reasons for bleeding after sex, with the latter being of critical importance. Users were urged to consult a doctor if they experienced post-coital bleeding, as it could indicate an STI or vaginal infection.

Sexual Curiosity and Beyond

Further down the list, the public appeared to be grappling with the question of how many dates to wait before engaging in sex. There was also significant interest in understanding the number of calories burned during sex, with estimates hovering around 100 calories. Among the top questions, one query stood out as uniquely unrelated to human sexual activity or health: “How do fish have sex?” This signifies a broader interest in understanding the reproductive behaviors of other species.

Sexual Topics that Captured Public Attention

Additional search trends reflected individual reports of unique sexual situations. These included a new mother’s experience with her partner’s bold request, a Brazilian woman charged with attempted murder for an act against her husband, and an Australian wife’s startling discovery about her husband’s sex life. These diverse and sometimes startling situations underscore the wide range of sexual topics that capture the public’s attention.