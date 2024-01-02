Google’s Sleep Sensing: From Free Preview to Uncertain Future

As we transition into 2024, Google’s 2nd-gen Nest Hub continues to revolutionize sleep analytics with its groundbreaking feature, Sleep Sensing. This feature, initially introduced as a complimentary free preview, employs the avant-garde Soli radar technology to provide a comprehensive analysis of users’ sleep patterns. However, the future of Sleep Sensing’s pricing and integration remains shrouded in uncertainty.

A Revolutionary Approach to Sleep Analysis

Google’s Sleep Sensing feature offers a detailed overview of users’ sleep data, including sleep stages, breathing rate, and disturbances like coughing and snoring. It achieves this by utilizing an array of sensors, including a microphone, and processes the data locally. This ensures user privacy as it does not require a camera or the transmission of data beyond the device. The last interface update, rolled out in August, primarily focused on enhancing the presentation of respiration data.

The Journey Towards a Paid Service

Google had previously announced plans to integrate the Sleep Sensing feature into Fitbit Premium—a subscription service that costs $9.99 monthly or $79.99 annually—post-preview. This integration was expected to conclude by 2023, yet no further delay has been announced as we step into 2024. This development has sparked mixed reactions among users. Some may resist the idea of paying for a previously free feature, while others might appreciate the integration with their existing Fitbit Premium subscriptions.

Speculations and Future Possibilities

There is speculation that Google might opt to keep the Sleep Sensing feature freely available, relocating the user experience to the Fitbit app. If this happens, Fitbit Premium users could potentially benefit from combined data analysis with smartwatch or tracker data, providing a more comprehensive health overview. However, these are mere speculations, and the definitive future of Sleep Sensing’s pricing and integration is yet to be unveiled.