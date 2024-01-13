en English
AI & ML

Google’s AMIE AI Potentially Matches Doctors in Medical Diagnoses

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:10 am EST
An artificial intelligence (AI) system, known as Articulate Medical Intelligence Explorer (AMIE), which is based on a large language model (LLM) developed by Google, has shown the potential to match or even surpass human doctors in conducting medical interviews and suggesting possible diagnoses, according to a new study published on January 11 in the arXiv preprint repository. While this study has not undergone peer review, it presents a significant leap in the application of AI in the medical field.

AMIE’s Performance

The AI system demonstrated a keen ability to diagnose respiratory and cardiovascular conditions with remarkable accuracy. Notably, AMIE was also recognized for its empathy during interactions, a human quality that sets it apart from typical machine interaction. However, the AI is still in the experimental phase. It was tested on actors trained to simulate medical conditions, not on individuals with actual health problems.

Training and Testing

The AI was designed using real-world datasets, including electronic health records and transcribed medical conversations. It was further refined through self-generated dialogues. During the tests, 20 actors impersonated patients in text-based consultations with both AMIE and 20 board-certified clinicians. The AI’s diagnostic accuracy matched or exceeded that of the human doctors across six medical specialties. Researchers have acknowledged, however, that the physicians’ performance may have been affected by their unfamiliarity with text-based consultations.

Future Implications and Research

The researchers have urged caution in interpreting the results, emphasizing that the AI is not intended to replace human doctors. Instead, they envision it as a tool for democratizing health care by assisting in gathering patient information. Future research will focus on evaluating potential biases and ethical considerations for testing the system with humans who have real medical issues. While the AI system’s performance is commendable, the study underscores the importance of ensuring the technology is used responsibly and ethically.

AI & ML Health Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

