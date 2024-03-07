Goodside Health Launches Pediatric Primary Care, Expanding Children's Healthcare Access

Goodside Health, a leader in closing healthcare gaps for children, has announced its expansion into Pediatric Primary Health Care, marking a significant milestone in its mission to provide comprehensive and accessible healthcare services. This strategic move is set to revolutionize the way healthcare is delivered to children, addressing both immediate needs and preventive care, and is a response to the critical shortage of pediatric physicians. By integrating Primary Care into their existing services, Goodside Health aims to ensure that children receive timely and convenient care, enhancing their long-term health and well-being.

Strategic Expansion for Holistic Care

With its successful track record in clinic-based urgent care and school-based services, Goodside Health's foray into Pediatric Primary Health Care is a natural progression. This expansion not only broadens the scope of services offered but also strengthens Goodside Health's commitment to building a safety-net ecosystem for healthcare access. Primary Care patients, especially Medicaid enrollees ages 5-20 covered by Aetna Better Health, now have the benefit of accessing a wide range of healthcare services. These include scheduled primary care visits, walk-in urgent care available 365 days a year, on-demand telehealth services from 8am-9pm, and school-based services in over 1000 Texas and Florida schools. This comprehensive approach is designed to address the ever-growing shortage of pediatric physicians and ensure that children have access to the care they need when they need it.

Addressing the Pediatric Physician Shortage

The expansion into Primary Health Care by Goodside Health comes at a critical time. The American Board of Pediatrics has highlighted a significant shortage of pediatric physicians, a situation that threatens the health and well-being of children nationwide. By offering more accessible primary care services, Goodside Health aims to mitigate this shortage, ensuring that children receive necessary preventive care and early interventions. This strategic move is not only about increasing the number of annual check-ups for children but also about setting a precedent for accessible and comprehensive pediatric care.

Goodside Health's Vision for the Future

Goodside Health's CEO, Brian White, expressed enthusiasm for the expansion, emphasizing the organization's commitment to providing comprehensive care that addresses immediate healthcare needs while focusing on preventive measures. Through offering multiple points of care, Goodside Health aims to ensure that children have access to the right care at the right time, improving their overall health and well-being. As Goodside Health continues to grow its health insurance partnerships and expand its geographical reach, its impact on closing gaps in children's healthcare is expected to grow significantly.

The expansion of Goodside Health into Pediatric Primary Care represents a significant step forward in the quest to provide comprehensive and accessible healthcare to children. By addressing both immediate and preventive healthcare needs, Goodside Health is setting a new standard in pediatric care, ensuring that children receive the care they need for a healthier future. As this initiative unfolds, the potential to transform children's healthcare is immense, promising a brighter, healthier future for the next generation.