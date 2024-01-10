en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

GoodRx Holdings Unveils Preliminary Financial Results for Q4 and Full Year 2023

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:21 am EST
GoodRx Holdings Unveils Preliminary Financial Results for Q4 and Full Year 2023

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., a dominant force in the prescription savings arena, has revealed preliminary unaudited financial results for Q4 and the full year of 2023. The company anticipates its Q4 revenue to fall between $195 million and $197 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 6% to 7%. For 2023 as a whole, GoodRx projects revenues to range between $749 million and $751 million, and Adjusted Revenue to lie between $759 million and $761 million, signaling a marginal decline of about 2% in revenue and 1% in Adjusted Revenue from the previous year.

A Look at the Anticipated Figures

The Adjusted EBITDA Margin for both periods is projected to hit the upper end of their earlier estimates. This growth, especially noticeable in Q4, is attributed to organic growth in Prescription Transactions Revenue. This has been fueled by a rise in seasonal respiratory illnesses, mild weather conditions, and favorable terms in certain client contracts.

Preliminary but Promising

However, these figures are preliminary and have not yet been audited or reviewed by GoodRx’s independent accounting firm. They could undergo changes after the completion of the financial closing procedures. The company is set to publish the final financial results around February 29, 2024.

Looking Ahead

GoodRx’s anticipations for the Q1 and the entire 2024 are bullish, with revenue and Adjusted Revenue projected to grow by mid-single-digit percentages year-over-year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to remain in the high twenty-percent range for both periods. This optimism stems from the company’s firm footing in the prescription savings domain and the increasing utility of its platform by traders and investors.

0
Business Health United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
57 seconds ago
Aritzia's Precipitous Stock Decline: A Reversal of Fortune
In an unexpected turn of events, Aritzia Inc., a promising fashion brand endorsed by A-list celebrities and favoured by young women, has seen a dramatic shift in its financial trajectory. Despite the robust sales and the company’s expansion in the U.S. market in 2023, it has failed to translate into the anticipated profit. A Strategy
Aritzia's Precipitous Stock Decline: A Reversal of Fortune
Kodiak Robotics Unveils Advanced Autonomous Semi-Truck at CES 2024
3 mins ago
Kodiak Robotics Unveils Advanced Autonomous Semi-Truck at CES 2024
Activist Investors Hit Record High in M&A Demands Amidst Drop in Global Deals
3 mins ago
Activist Investors Hit Record High in M&A Demands Amidst Drop in Global Deals
Georgia Tax Collections Decline by 5% Amid Increased Tax Refunds
2 mins ago
Georgia Tax Collections Decline by 5% Amid Increased Tax Refunds
Nottinghamshire's Chocolate Factory Strike Ends with Significant Pay Increase
2 mins ago
Nottinghamshire's Chocolate Factory Strike Ends with Significant Pay Increase
Service 1stFinancial Rebrands as Comfort Connect, Aligning with Market Shift
3 mins ago
Service 1stFinancial Rebrands as Comfort Connect, Aligning with Market Shift
Latest Headlines
World News
Resignations Rock Hull Labour Group Amidst Toxic Environment Claims
27 seconds
Resignations Rock Hull Labour Group Amidst Toxic Environment Claims
Hall of Fame Honors Pittsburgh Steelers' History with 'A Legacy Forged in Black & Gold'
32 seconds
Hall of Fame Honors Pittsburgh Steelers' History with 'A Legacy Forged in Black & Gold'
Trump's Court Appearances: A Strategic Move Preceding Iowa Caucuses?
33 seconds
Trump's Court Appearances: A Strategic Move Preceding Iowa Caucuses?
Cardiff City's Ollie Tanner: A Potential Shift from Winger to Defender
1 min
Cardiff City's Ollie Tanner: A Potential Shift from Winger to Defender
President Ramaphosa Steers Clear of Renewed Nkandla Swimming Pool Controversy
1 min
President Ramaphosa Steers Clear of Renewed Nkandla Swimming Pool Controversy
New Orleans Saints: The Offseason of Preparation and Improvement
3 mins
New Orleans Saints: The Offseason of Preparation and Improvement
Jackson Irvine: Tattoos, Football Kits and Advocacy - A Journey Beyond the Football Field
3 mins
Jackson Irvine: Tattoos, Football Kits and Advocacy - A Journey Beyond the Football Field
The Impact of Gaza Conflict on Children and the Nuances of Adult SEO
4 mins
The Impact of Gaza Conflict on Children and the Nuances of Adult SEO
Karan Singh's Resilient Victory in ITF Mandya Open: A Day of Mixed Fortunes
4 mins
Karan Singh's Resilient Victory in ITF Mandya Open: A Day of Mixed Fortunes
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
2 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
3 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
3 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
3 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
3 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
3 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
4 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
4 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
4 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app