en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

‘Good Morning Britain’ Broadcaster Susanna Reid Shares Health Scare That Prompted Lifestyle Change

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:39 am EST
‘Good Morning Britain’ Broadcaster Susanna Reid Shares Health Scare That Prompted Lifestyle Change

In a candid revelation on her health, ‘Good Morning Britain’ broadcaster, Susanna Reid, disclosed a health scare that led to a significant shift in her lifestyle. Renowned for her articulate voice, Reid experienced an alarming loss of voice, rendering her unable to produce any sound. This unusual incident sparked concern given her role as a broadcaster, which led her to seek medical assistance from a specialist.

Unnoticed Virus and Lifestyle Changes

After undergoing a rather uncomfortable procedure involving a camera examination of her throat, Reid was informed by her doctor that she might have been affected by a previously unnoticed virus. The physician stressed the importance of hydration and advised her to increase her water intake. He also pointed out Reid’s excessive consumption of coffee, sometimes reaching up to eight cups in a morning, though she rarely finished them. This advice led Reid to make a concerted effort to reduce her coffee intake, replacing it instead with ginger tea.

Healthier Choices and Weight Loss

Reid’s health scare also prompted her to continue reducing her alcohol consumption and take control of her eating habits. Over the summer, she managed to lose weight by deliberately controlling her food intake, particularly when not working on the early morning shift. She expressed determination in maintaining these new habits and avoiding a reversion to old patterns of snacking and overeating while working on the breakfast show.

Looking Forward to a Healthier Future

The complete interview with Susanna Reid, where she discusses her health scare, lifestyle changes, and future goals will be featured in the February edition of ‘Woman & Home’ magazine, available for sale from January 4th. Her story serves as an inspiration to many, demonstrating that it’s never too late to make healthier choices and take charge of one’s wellbeing.

0
Health Interviews Lifestyle
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Sir Scott Macfarlane Knighted for a Lifetime Devoted to Improving Child Cancer Treatment

By Mazhar Abbas

Singapore Grapples with Surge in Respiratory Infections Amid Vaccine Fatigue

By Waqas Arain

COVID-19 Surge in NSW, The Daily Telegraph's Subscription Glitch, and Queensland Premier's Shock Resignation

By Geeta Pillai

'Do Not Swim' Warnings Sweep Across Auckland Beaches Due to Sewage Overflows

By Mazhar Abbas

'Microbial Decoration': Unveiling a New Frontier in Biomedicine ...
@Health · 22 mins
'Microbial Decoration': Unveiling a New Frontier in Biomedicine ...
heart comment 0
Rural America’s Silent Crisis: Gun Violence and the Lack of Trauma Care

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Rural America's Silent Crisis: Gun Violence and the Lack of Trauma Care
We’ve Saved Lives: Drug Checking Service Celebrates Two Years of Vital Impact

By Mazhar Abbas

We've Saved Lives: Drug Checking Service Celebrates Two Years of Vital Impact
South African Healthcare Workers Face Alarmingly High Rates of Violence

By Israel Ojoko

South African Healthcare Workers Face Alarmingly High Rates of Violence
GLP-1 Drugs: Revolutionizing Obesity Treatment

By Dil Bar Irshad

GLP-1 Drugs: Revolutionizing Obesity Treatment
Latest Headlines
World News
Canada Triumphs Over Kalpa Kuopio in Spengler Cup Quarterfinals
1 min
Canada Triumphs Over Kalpa Kuopio in Spengler Cup Quarterfinals
Pro-Palestinian Protest in Jordan Puts Spotlight on Gaza
1 min
Pro-Palestinian Protest in Jordan Puts Spotlight on Gaza
Tragic End to WAFL Player's European Holiday: Dakota Baldwin-Wright Dies in Prague
2 mins
Tragic End to WAFL Player's European Holiday: Dakota Baldwin-Wright Dies in Prague
Deantha Rae Edmunds and Francine Lemire: Newfoundland and Labrador's Newest Members of the Order of Canada
3 mins
Deantha Rae Edmunds and Francine Lemire: Newfoundland and Labrador's Newest Members of the Order of Canada
Thrilling Matches and Notable Performances Amp Up the United Cup Tennis Tournament
4 mins
Thrilling Matches and Notable Performances Amp Up the United Cup Tennis Tournament
Motorsports World Mourns the Loss of Champion Gil de Ferran
4 mins
Motorsports World Mourns the Loss of Champion Gil de Ferran
Taiwan's Presidential Candidates Go Head-to-Head in Televised Debate
5 mins
Taiwan's Presidential Candidates Go Head-to-Head in Televised Debate
2024 Elections: The Global Politics Chessboard
5 mins
2024 Elections: The Global Politics Chessboard
United Cup Underway: A Battle of Nations on the Tennis Court
5 mins
United Cup Underway: A Battle of Nations on the Tennis Court
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
1 hour
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
2 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
3 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
4 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
4 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
5 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
5 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
5 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
5 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app