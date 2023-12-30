‘Good Morning Britain’ Broadcaster Susanna Reid Shares Health Scare That Prompted Lifestyle Change

In a candid revelation on her health, ‘Good Morning Britain’ broadcaster, Susanna Reid, disclosed a health scare that led to a significant shift in her lifestyle. Renowned for her articulate voice, Reid experienced an alarming loss of voice, rendering her unable to produce any sound. This unusual incident sparked concern given her role as a broadcaster, which led her to seek medical assistance from a specialist.

Unnoticed Virus and Lifestyle Changes

After undergoing a rather uncomfortable procedure involving a camera examination of her throat, Reid was informed by her doctor that she might have been affected by a previously unnoticed virus. The physician stressed the importance of hydration and advised her to increase her water intake. He also pointed out Reid’s excessive consumption of coffee, sometimes reaching up to eight cups in a morning, though she rarely finished them. This advice led Reid to make a concerted effort to reduce her coffee intake, replacing it instead with ginger tea.

Healthier Choices and Weight Loss

Reid’s health scare also prompted her to continue reducing her alcohol consumption and take control of her eating habits. Over the summer, she managed to lose weight by deliberately controlling her food intake, particularly when not working on the early morning shift. She expressed determination in maintaining these new habits and avoiding a reversion to old patterns of snacking and overeating while working on the breakfast show.

Looking Forward to a Healthier Future

The complete interview with Susanna Reid, where she discusses her health scare, lifestyle changes, and future goals will be featured in the February edition of ‘Woman & Home’ magazine, available for sale from January 4th. Her story serves as an inspiration to many, demonstrating that it’s never too late to make healthier choices and take charge of one’s wellbeing.