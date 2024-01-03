Good Boost: Transforming Leisure Spaces into Therapeutic Hubs

Good Boost, a wellbeing tech firm, has embarked on an innovative mission to transform leisure facilities into spaces promoting healthy ageing and providing relief for individuals with musculoskeletal conditions. The company’s NHS-certified technology relies on Artificial Intelligence (AI) to customize exercise programs and augmented reality games aiding in the management of ailments such as arthritis, back pain, chronic pain, and pre or post-surgery issues.

Revolutionizing Physical Therapy

The company’s therapeutic initiative is accessible via bespoke, waterproof tablets. These personalized sessions aim to enhance joint mobility and alleviate pain, catering to the needs of 20 million people in the UK suffering from these health issues. By doing so, Good Boost intends to reduce the staggering £7 billion annual cost of treating such conditions in the UK.

Moreover, the company has priced the sessions affordably, costing between £2 and £3, thus providing an economical solution for managing these health conditions. Operational for five years now, Good Boost, functioning as a non-profit social enterprise, has grown exponentially with the aid of £1.3 million in social impact investment.

Fueling Expansion with Equity Investment

Currently, Good Boost is seeking its first round of equity investment to fuel further expansion. The company aims to add to its existing 160 locations already employing Good Boost’s MSK Hubs. With the backing of government bodies, Good Boost is poised to broaden its reach and develop new innovations to support healthy ageing.

Projections indicate a turnover of over £5 million by 2026, spotlighting the financial sustainability and social impact potential of the company’s health-promoting initiatives.

Good Boost and the Broader Anti-Aging Market

The larger anti-aging market, which Good Boost is a part of, is expected to cross US $121.8 billion by 2032. It’s worth mentioning the top seven longevity trends of 2024, which include biohacking, personalized lifestyle choices, and the role of NAD supplements in enhancing cellular health and potentially extending lifespan. These trends underscore the rising demand for innovative solutions like Good Boost’s.