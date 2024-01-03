Golden Bachelor Runner-Up Leslie Fhima to Attend ‘Golden Wedding’ Despite Recent Surgery

Reality television runner-up, Leslie Fhima, has announced that despite recovering from a recent surgery, she plans to attend the highly anticipated Golden Wedding, a televised event that will see the union of Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist, who found love on the popular show ‘The Golden Bachelor.’ Fhima, who turned 65 on the day of her surgery, has shown a resilient spirit, declaring her intentions to be part of the event that has captured the nation’s attention.

Health Scare and Recovery

On her 65th birthday, Fhima underwent a critical surgery for an intestinal blockage caused by scar tissue from an appendectomy she had when she was 18. This health emergency has raised concerns among fans and fellow contestants alike, who were unsure whether Fhima would be able to attend the upcoming wedding. Despite the potential risk, Fhima has expressed gratitude for the support she received, and has exuded positivity about the upcoming year and events.

A Close Connection

Fhima, who was the runner-up on ‘The Golden Bachelor,’ had a close relationship with Gerry Turner during the show. Gerry had previously expressed his deep affection for Fhima, even going so far as to call her ‘the one’ during their dates. However, in the end, he chose Theresa Nist as his partner. This complex dynamic has added an extra layer of intrigue and anticipation to the upcoming nuptials, which will be televised nationwide on ABC.

The Golden Wedding

The wedding, scheduled for January 4, is expected to be a star-studded event, with several contestants from ‘The Golden Bachelor’ slated to be in attendance. Among them is Susan Noles, who will serve as the officiant. As the country waits with bated breath for the Golden Wedding, Fhima’s decision to attend, despite her recent health scare, is seen as a testament to her tenacity and spirit.