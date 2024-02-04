Goa Medical College Launches Advanced Breast Cancer Treatment with Pertuzumab

The Goa Medical College (GMC) in India has ushered in a new era of advanced breast cancer treatment with the introduction of pertuzumab, a modern drug tailored to treat HER2 positive breast cancer patients. This ground-breaking development was announced on World Breast Cancer Day, a global observance promoting awareness and fostering advances in prevention, detection, and treatment of breast cancer.

The HER2 Positive Breast Cancer Challenge

HER2 positive breast cancer is a subtype of the disease marked by the presence of an additional gene copy that rampantly produces the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) protein. This protein is notorious for its role in accelerating the growth of cancer cells. An estimated 20% of breast cancer cases worldwide are believed to be driven by this aberration. For many years, GMC has been treating HER2 positive breast cancer patients with trastuzumab and chemotherapy. However, the advent of pertuzumab adds a new dimension to the therapeutic arsenal.

Pertuzumab: A Game-Changer in Cancer Care

Pertuzumab, with its ability to bind to a different part of the HER2 protein than trastuzumab, is expected to work synergistically with the latter, augmenting the overall efficacy of the treatment. The use of these two drugs in combination is seen as a significant advancement in the fight against breast cancer. In a move reflecting the commitment of GMC to provide accessible healthcare, this combination therapy will be offered free of charge to eligible patients.

Revolutionizing Cancer Care in Goa

This move is emblematic of the wider efforts within the medical community at GMC to stay abreast of the rapidly evolving field of cancer therapeutics. It further underscores the state's dedication to revolutionizing cancer care and leveraging state-of-the-art technologies for early cancer detection. In addition to introducing pertuzumab, there are ambitious plans afoot to establish a State Cancer Institute in Goa, aimed at delivering world-class cancer care services to its residents.