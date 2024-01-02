Goa Gears Up for International Purple Fest, Prioritizing Inclusivity and Accessibility

The coastal state of Goa is all set to host the International Purple Fest, a unique event dedicated to promoting inclusivity and accessibility for persons with disabilities (PwDs). The festival, which is expected to draw over 800 participants from countries like the US, Canada, Japan, Sweden, Switzerland, Iran, and Uzbekistan, is an initiative organized by the state commissioner for PwDs and the department of social welfare.

Spinal Cord Rehab Services Centre and ALIMCO Unit

The International Purple Fest will mark the inauguration of a permanent spinal cord rehab services centre at the Goa Medical College (GMC), Bambolim. The centre will be managed by Rugnashraya, in collaboration with the Indian spinal injuries centre in New Delhi and the state commissioner for PwDs. To further aid the PwDs, an Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) unit will be set up at GMC. This move will enable patients to receive artificial limbs immediately, eliminating the need for long waits.

Improving Mobility and Awareness

As part of the festival, 30 wheelchair-accessible e-rickshaws will be launched across the state. This initiative will significantly improve mobility for wheelchair users, who until now, have been reliant on others for transportation. In addition to this, the event will also host 30 conferences on various disability-related topics, including but not limited to inclusive education, Down Syndrome, and spinal rehab.

Purple Experience Zones

One of the key highlights of the International Purple Fest will be the creation of Purple Experience Zones. These zones will provide visitors with a deeper understanding of the lives of PwDs. The festival will feature immersive experiences in pitch darkness, IT-enabled carnivals, inclusive education insights, human libraries, technological marvels, and sensory heritage hubs among other experiences. The intention behind these zones is to foster understanding and inclusivity for individuals with disabilities.

Future Plans for PwDs in Goa

The festival is a significant step towards sensitizing the public towards PwDs. In a move to further strengthen the support for PwDs, plans are also underway to establish an independent department for PwDs in Goa. This department will focus on ensuring that the rights of PwDs are upheld and their needs are met.