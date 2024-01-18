Go Beyond: A Charity Lending Emotional Support to Bereaved Children

Under the weight of grief and poverty, Jessica, an eleven-year-old girl, found herself on a tumultuous path. Her unusual behavior, marked by bouts of anger and violent outbursts, became a puzzle for those around her. A significant piece of this puzzle was the recent loss of her beloved aunt, a pillar of support and stability in Jessica's life. With a mother who struggled to provide, and only two sets of clothes to her name, Jessica's challenges were further magnified.

Advertisment

Go Beyond: A Beacon of Support

Amid this turbulence, Go Beyond, a charity highlighted in the Telegraph Charity Appeal, stepped in to extend a helping hand. The organization provides week-long breaks for children like Jessica who've suffered a significant loss. These breaks serve as a lifeline, a chance for these children to process their grief and learn coping mechanisms.

Michele Farmer, the chief executive of Go Beyond, underscored the difficulty children face when grappling with death. This struggle often translates into isolation and behavioral outbursts, as children lack the tools to articulate their feelings and experiences.

Advertisment

The Silent Suffering of Bereaved Children

A report sheds light on the silent suffering of countless children, highlighting that one in 29 children could experience the death of a close family member before they reach 16. This statistic underscores the urgent need for organizations like Go Beyond, which provide a safe haven for children to express their feelings and navigate the labyrinth of loss.

Healing Through Expression

Go Beyond's approach is unique and empathetic. It incorporates activities and tools that enable children to articulate their feelings indirectly. One such tool is the 'Worry Monster,' which allows children to express their fears and worries without the pressure of direct confrontation. This innovative approach paved the way for Jessica to open up about her anger and grief. Consequently, a personalized plan was developed to cater to her emotional needs, setting her on a path to healing and emotional stability.