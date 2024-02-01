GNC Boosts Fitness Offerings with New ZOA+ Pre-Workout Powder Flavors

GNC, a renowned health and wellness brand, has broadened its lineup of ZOA Energy products by introducing new flavors of ZOA+ Pre-Workout Powder. The fresh additions, available in wild berry, fruit punch, and cherry lime, are now exclusively available at GNC stores and on the GNC website.

A Power-Packed Collaboration

ZOA+ Powder, a pre-workout supplement, is a collaborative creation of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who also holds the position of the brand's chief energy officer. The product is engineered to amplify physical performance, sharpen mental focus, and provide hydration support during workouts. Its formula is an amalgamation of nitric oxide and training support, caffeine derived from natural sources, and a dose of essential electrolytes.

Sharing his enthusiasm about the new launch, Johnson said, "I am thrilled to bring the new ZOA+ Powder to our consumers. It features an advanced 5-in-1 formula and is a testament to our partnership with GNC, which aims to empower fitness enthusiasts."

GNC's Commitment to Fitness

Kevin Maloberti, GNC's Vice President of Merchandising, also expressed excitement about the addition of ZOA+ Powder to the GNC inventory. He highlighted the importance of performance, focus, and flavor in fitness supplements and lauded ZOA+ Powder for embodying these attributes.

"The introduction of ZOA+ Powder to our product range is a significant step towards our commitment to providing innovative fitness solutions and promoting holistic wellness," Maloberti said. GNC, known for its diverse and elite portfolio of pre-workouts, continues to uphold its pledge to wellness by partnering with ZOA Energy.