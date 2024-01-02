en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

GMC Rajouri Commences Minimal Access Laparoscopic Gynaecological Surgeries

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:21 pm EST
GMC Rajouri Commences Minimal Access Laparoscopic Gynaecological Surgeries

In a significant stride towards enhanced patient care, the Department of Obstetrics & Gynaecology at the Government Medical College (GMC) Rajouri has begun performing minimal access Laparoscopic Gynaecological surgeries. The first ‘Total Laparoscopic Hysterectomy’ – a procedure involving the removal of the uterus and cervix through a keyhole surgical technique – was successfully performed under the expert guidance of Dr. Chander Shekhar, the Head of the Department, and his dedicated team.

Enabling Patient-Centric Care Through Advanced Techniques

Under the patronage of Principal Prof (Dr) A S Bhatia and with the necessary logistic support provided by Dr. Mehmood Hussain Bajar, the Medical Superintendent of the Associated Hospital GMC Rajouri, the surgery was conducted efficiently, ensuring no out-of-pocket expenses for the patient under the Aayushman Bharat Sehat Scheme.

Laparoscopic Hysterectomy: A Leap Forward in Gynaecological Surgery

The procedure of Laparoscopic Hysterectomy not only involves the removal of the uterus and cervix but also may include the extraction of ovaries, fallopian tubes, and pelvic lymph nodes. Compared to a traditional hysterectomy, this laparoscopic method offers several benefits including a shorter hospital stay, quicker recovery, less pain, minimal blood loss, and a significantly reduced risk of abdominal infection and other post-operative complications.

Commitment to Promote Minimal Access Surgeries

The introduction of these laparoscopic procedures at GMC Rajouri is a testament to the institution’s commitment to promote minimal access surgeries, thereby reducing patient discomfort and enhancing the overall quality of healthcare. This significant medical advancement is set to become part of the institution’s routine procedures, signifying a monumental leap in the field of gynaecological surgery.

0
Health India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Surge in Emergency Service Calls Sparks Concern

By BNN Correspondents

Federal Court Challenges Biden Administration's Abortion Mandate in Texas

By Olalekan Adigun

The Impact of 'Phubbing': Loneliness and Psychological Distress Explored

By Momen Zellmi

Zimbabwe's Health Sector Grapples with Rising Cancer Cases

By Olalekan Adigun

Wollongong City Takes Action Against Algal Bloom with Solar-Powered Pu ...
@Australia · 2 mins
Wollongong City Takes Action Against Algal Bloom with Solar-Powered Pu ...
heart comment 0
Promising New Treatments for Hidradenitis Suppurativa: Secukinumab and Bimekizumab

By BNN Correspondents

Promising New Treatments for Hidradenitis Suppurativa: Secukinumab and Bimekizumab
Neuroscience Breakthrough: Distinct Neural Processes for Numbering Uncovered

By BNN Correspondents

Neuroscience Breakthrough: Distinct Neural Processes for Numbering Uncovered
Colorado Buck Carries Heavy Burden: A Giant Chest Growth

By Israel Ojoko

Colorado Buck Carries Heavy Burden: A Giant Chest Growth
The Essential Role of Rabies Vaccination in Canine Healthcare

By BNN Correspondents

The Essential Role of Rabies Vaccination in Canine Healthcare
Latest Headlines
World News
Surge in Emergency Service Calls Sparks Concern
35 seconds
Surge in Emergency Service Calls Sparks Concern
Injury Crisis Hits Minnesota Wild: Key Players Kaprizov and Gustavsson Sidelined
2 mins
Injury Crisis Hits Minnesota Wild: Key Players Kaprizov and Gustavsson Sidelined
Federal Court Challenges Biden Administration's Abortion Mandate in Texas
2 mins
Federal Court Challenges Biden Administration's Abortion Mandate in Texas
The Impact of 'Phubbing': Loneliness and Psychological Distress Explored
2 mins
The Impact of 'Phubbing': Loneliness and Psychological Distress Explored
Fishermen's Narrow Escape from Lightning Strike: A reminder of Nature’s Fury
2 mins
Fishermen's Narrow Escape from Lightning Strike: A reminder of Nature’s Fury
Tobago to Honor Former Chief Secretary Hochoy Charles with Funeral Service
2 mins
Tobago to Honor Former Chief Secretary Hochoy Charles with Funeral Service
Zimbabwe's Health Sector Grapples with Rising Cancer Cases
2 mins
Zimbabwe's Health Sector Grapples with Rising Cancer Cases
Wollongong City Takes Action Against Algal Bloom with Solar-Powered Pumps
2 mins
Wollongong City Takes Action Against Algal Bloom with Solar-Powered Pumps
Journalist Excludes Illini from Top 25 Poll, Sparks Controversy Amid Fans
2 mins
Journalist Excludes Illini from Top 25 Poll, Sparks Controversy Amid Fans
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
37 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
5 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app