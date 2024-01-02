GMC Rajouri Commences Minimal Access Laparoscopic Gynaecological Surgeries

In a significant stride towards enhanced patient care, the Department of Obstetrics & Gynaecology at the Government Medical College (GMC) Rajouri has begun performing minimal access Laparoscopic Gynaecological surgeries. The first ‘Total Laparoscopic Hysterectomy’ – a procedure involving the removal of the uterus and cervix through a keyhole surgical technique – was successfully performed under the expert guidance of Dr. Chander Shekhar, the Head of the Department, and his dedicated team.

Enabling Patient-Centric Care Through Advanced Techniques

Under the patronage of Principal Prof (Dr) A S Bhatia and with the necessary logistic support provided by Dr. Mehmood Hussain Bajar, the Medical Superintendent of the Associated Hospital GMC Rajouri, the surgery was conducted efficiently, ensuring no out-of-pocket expenses for the patient under the Aayushman Bharat Sehat Scheme.

Laparoscopic Hysterectomy: A Leap Forward in Gynaecological Surgery

The procedure of Laparoscopic Hysterectomy not only involves the removal of the uterus and cervix but also may include the extraction of ovaries, fallopian tubes, and pelvic lymph nodes. Compared to a traditional hysterectomy, this laparoscopic method offers several benefits including a shorter hospital stay, quicker recovery, less pain, minimal blood loss, and a significantly reduced risk of abdominal infection and other post-operative complications.

Commitment to Promote Minimal Access Surgeries

The introduction of these laparoscopic procedures at GMC Rajouri is a testament to the institution’s commitment to promote minimal access surgeries, thereby reducing patient discomfort and enhancing the overall quality of healthcare. This significant medical advancement is set to become part of the institution’s routine procedures, signifying a monumental leap in the field of gynaecological surgery.