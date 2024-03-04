Glycomine's Phase 2 Study Shows Promising Results for PMM2-CDG Patients at Rare Disease Symposium

SAN CARLOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 4, 2024--Glycomine, Inc., a pioneering biotechnology firm, recently unveiled promising findings from its Phase 2 clinical study (GLM101-002) targeting adult patients with PMM2-CDG. The presentation occurred at the esteemed Rare Disease Day 2024 Symposium, CDG Scientific and Family Conference in San Diego, spotlighting significant advancements in treatment for this orphan disease.

Groundbreaking Results Unveiled

During the symposium, Glycomine shared that four adult participants in the 30 mg/kg cohort of its GLM101-002 study exhibited a remarkable average improvement of 12 points in the International Co-operative Ataxia Rating Scale (ICARS) over 12 weeks. This improvement notably surpasses previous studies with acetazolamide, marking a significant milestone in PMM2-CDG treatment research. "We are thrilled to present data for the first time showing the potential for GLM101 to have a meaningful impact on ataxia," said Dr. Rose Marino, CMO of Glycomine.

The study, enrolling 10 adult patients across the U.S. and Spain, has demonstrated that GLM101 is safe and well-tolerated, with plans to extend the treatment to younger PMM2-CDG patients. Dr. Mercedes Serrano, a key collaborator from Sant Joan de Déu Hospital in Barcelona, emphasized the potential quality of life improvements for patients and caregivers alike. With over 200 doses administered so far, the commitment to extending the study highlights the collaborative effort towards combating this rare genetic disorder.

About GLM101 and Glycomine, Inc.

GLM101, a mannose-1-phosphate replacement therapy, aims to address the enzyme deficiency at the core of PMM2-CDG. With Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. and Europe, GLM101 represents a beacon of hope for patients. Glycomine, Inc., known for its innovative approach to treating rare metabolic and protein misfolding disorders, continues to lead the charge in developing life-changing therapies. More information about their mission and progress can be found on their website.

This study's initial results not only shed light on a potential breakthrough treatment but also underscore the importance of continuous research and collaboration in the fight against rare diseases. As Glycomine prepares to broaden its study, the PMM2-CDG community watches with hopeful anticipation, envisioning a future where this debilitating condition can be effectively managed or even cured. The journey of GLM101 from the lab to real-world application exemplifies the relentless pursuit of medical innovation, opening new pathways for addressing rare genetic disorders with tangible impacts on patient lives.