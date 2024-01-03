Glycolic Acid as Deodorant: A New TikTok Trend

The social media platform TikTok is witnessing a new trend—#GlycolicAcidAsDeodorant. This hashtag, garnering over 33.7 million views, revolves around the use of glycolic acid as a deodorant. The trend is fuelled by TikTok users who vouch for its effectiveness in eliminating underarm odor. Glycolic acid, they claim, can be applied two to three times a week and lasts longer than traditional deodorants.

Personal Experience Fuels the Trend

A user’s personal experience is helping drive the glycolic acid trend. Dissatisfied with conventional products—harsh anti-perspirants and ineffective natural balms—the user turned to glycolic acid. They opted for Aldi’s £2.99 glycolic acid toner, which contains 5% glycolic acid. Dermatologists recommend this concentration as safe for skin use. The user reported that the toner effectively combated odor without causing irritation, provided it was used every two to three days and not applied immediately after shaving.

Glycolic Acid: The New Underarm Care?

Despite some skin experts cautioning against daily use due to potential skin irritation, many users report reduced odor and less frequent application over time. This trend has sparked a debate among beauty enthusiasts. Some are advocating for glycolic acid as a part of underarm care, while others warn of possible risks.

From Skincare to Deodorant

Glycolic acid is not new to the beauty industry. Known for its skin-brightening properties, it’s a key ingredient in the Glycolic Bright Daily Cleanser Foam and the Glycolic Bright skincare range. Inspired by the science of peeling procedures, these products promise to reduce dark spots and brighten the skin. Beyond its use in skincare, glycolic acid is now making a splash in the world of deodorants.