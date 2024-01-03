en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Glycolic Acid as Deodorant: A New TikTok Trend

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:17 pm EST
Glycolic Acid as Deodorant: A New TikTok Trend

The social media platform TikTok is witnessing a new trend—#GlycolicAcidAsDeodorant. This hashtag, garnering over 33.7 million views, revolves around the use of glycolic acid as a deodorant. The trend is fuelled by TikTok users who vouch for its effectiveness in eliminating underarm odor. Glycolic acid, they claim, can be applied two to three times a week and lasts longer than traditional deodorants.

Personal Experience Fuels the Trend

A user’s personal experience is helping drive the glycolic acid trend. Dissatisfied with conventional products—harsh anti-perspirants and ineffective natural balms—the user turned to glycolic acid. They opted for Aldi’s £2.99 glycolic acid toner, which contains 5% glycolic acid. Dermatologists recommend this concentration as safe for skin use. The user reported that the toner effectively combated odor without causing irritation, provided it was used every two to three days and not applied immediately after shaving.

Glycolic Acid: The New Underarm Care?

Despite some skin experts cautioning against daily use due to potential skin irritation, many users report reduced odor and less frequent application over time. This trend has sparked a debate among beauty enthusiasts. Some are advocating for glycolic acid as a part of underarm care, while others warn of possible risks.

From Skincare to Deodorant

Glycolic acid is not new to the beauty industry. Known for its skin-brightening properties, it’s a key ingredient in the Glycolic Bright Daily Cleanser Foam and the Glycolic Bright skincare range. Inspired by the science of peeling procedures, these products promise to reduce dark spots and brighten the skin. Beyond its use in skincare, glycolic acid is now making a splash in the world of deodorants.

0
Health Social Issues
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
2 mins ago
Piper-Kohl Kelly: The Miracle Child Who Defied Medical Odds
Piper-Kohl Kelly, A Miracle Child Defying medical odds, five-year-old Piper-Kohl Kelly, who underwent prenatal surgery to correct spina bifida, is now walking and even running. Piper-Kohl, named after the surgeon who performed her life-altering operation, Dr. Thomas Kohl, has been a beacon of hope and a testament to the strength of the human spirit. From
Piper-Kohl Kelly: The Miracle Child Who Defied Medical Odds
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Impersonating Nurse, Faces Serious Legal Consequences
6 mins ago
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Impersonating Nurse, Faces Serious Legal Consequences
Health Authorities Advocate for New Bivalent Booster Shot for Children
7 mins ago
Health Authorities Advocate for New Bivalent Booster Shot for Children
Urinalysis: A Potent Weapon in Early Disease Detection
4 mins ago
Urinalysis: A Potent Weapon in Early Disease Detection
NUS Nursing Develops App to Support New Parents: A Study Shows Promising Results
5 mins ago
NUS Nursing Develops App to Support New Parents: A Study Shows Promising Results
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
6 mins ago
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Latest Headlines
World News
Real Madrid's Victory in Latest Match: A Display of Resilience and Brilliance
38 seconds
Real Madrid's Victory in Latest Match: A Display of Resilience and Brilliance
Attorney General Bob Ferguson Criticized Over Settlement Check Distribution
53 seconds
Attorney General Bob Ferguson Criticized Over Settlement Check Distribution
Oklahoma City's MAPS 4 Multipurpose Stadium Sees Major Budget Boost
1 min
Oklahoma City's MAPS 4 Multipurpose Stadium Sees Major Budget Boost
Mehak Mushtaq: Baramulla's Lone Female Cyclist Gears Up for National Championship
1 min
Mehak Mushtaq: Baramulla's Lone Female Cyclist Gears Up for National Championship
Biden Administration Encourages Federal Employees to Increase Voter Participation: A Closer Look
1 min
Biden Administration Encourages Federal Employees to Increase Voter Participation: A Closer Look
Presidential Candidates Withdraw Legal Challenges in DR Congo Elections
1 min
Presidential Candidates Withdraw Legal Challenges in DR Congo Elections
Miles O'Neill: First from The Hun School to Win Gatorade New Jersey Football Player of the Year
1 min
Miles O'Neill: First from The Hun School to Win Gatorade New Jersey Football Player of the Year
Piper-Kohl Kelly: The Miracle Child Who Defied Medical Odds
2 mins
Piper-Kohl Kelly: The Miracle Child Who Defied Medical Odds
Haynes Henderson Stays With Aggies; A&M Quarterback Competition Heats Up
2 mins
Haynes Henderson Stays With Aggies; A&M Quarterback Competition Heats Up
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
41 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
5 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app