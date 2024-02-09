GlycoCell Hub Receives £2 Million Funding Boost for Medical Breakthroughs

In a monumental push towards medical breakthroughs, a consortium of researchers from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) and other esteemed institutions has been awarded a £2 million funding boost. This financial injection, courtesy of the UK Research and Innovation's (UKRI) Technology Missions Fund, will fuel the development of novel vaccines, diagnostics, and therapeutics. This forms part of a larger £12.3 million grant aimed at establishing a GlycoCell Engineering Biology Mission Hub at the University of Nottingham.

Unveiling the 'Dark Matter' of Biology

The mission hub is poised to harness the untapped potential of glycans, sugar-based biomolecules that play a pivotal role in cell and protein functions, including interactions with the immune system and the efficacy of pharmaceuticals. Often described as the 'dark matter' of biology due to their complex nature and difficulty in study and production, glycans hold the key to significant advancements in medical research.

A Hub of Innovation and Collaboration

The GlycoCell Hub's primary objectives encompass advancing the study of glycan interactions, leveraging modern technologies for bio-manufacture, accelerating vaccine discovery and production, creating new therapeutics and diagnostics, and reducing the costs of advanced drug production. The consortium, led by Professor Brendan Wren and Dr. John Heap, boasts a roster of experts from Imperial College London, the University of Dundee, the Quadram Institute, the University of Exeter, and three industrial partners.

A National Asset in the Fight Against Pandemics

As one of six new Engineering Biology Mission Hubs and part of 22 Mission Award projects announced by the Science, Research and Innovation Minister, Andrew Griffith, the GlycoCell consortium's initiatives span programming glycan sugars for research and medical biotechnology, preparing for epidemics, combating antimicrobial resistance, and training current and future leaders in Engineering Biology. A specialist automated facility called GlycoForge will be developed as a national asset for the UK to support rapid response to pandemic threats.

This significant investment in the GlycoCell Engineering Biology Mission Hub heralds a new era in medical research and development. By unlocking the potential of glycans, the hub promises to accelerate vaccine discovery and production, generate new therapeutics and diagnostics, and dramatically reduce the production costs of advanced drugs. In doing so, it will not only benefit millions of people worldwide but also position the UK as a global leader in medical biotechnology.