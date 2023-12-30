en English
Health

GLP-1 Drugs Transform Obesity Treatment Amidst Challenges

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:49 am EST
In a world grappling with the complexities of obesity and related diseases, GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy are revolutionizing treatment options. Offering a non-surgical pathway to weight loss, these drugs have triggered a paradigm shift in obesity medicine, prompting an unprecedented surge in prescriptions and a profound transformation in the way obesity is treated.

GLP-1 Drugs: A Beacon of Hope

Initially approved for diabetes treatment, Ozempic, a semaglutide-based medication, was found to cause significant weight loss, leading to off-label prescriptions for weight management. This unexpected result paved the way for the FDA to approve Wegovy, a higher dose of semaglutide for weight management. The success of these drugs has brought about the development of similar medications such as Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro and Zepbound.

GLP-1 drugs work by triggering the release of the hormone GLP-1, promoting insulin production, reducing blood sugar, and suppressing hunger. Studies indicate that patients taking semaglutide lost an average of 14.9 percent of their initial body weight over 68 weeks. This breakthrough discovery has lit the torch of hope in the realm of obesity and type-2 diabetes treatment.

Challenges and Concerns

Despite the transformative potential of GLP-1 drugs, there are challenges and concerns. The high cost and poor accessibility of these drugs question the equity of their distribution. The surge in demand has resulted in drug shortages, and some people have turned to dangerous alternatives, such as laxatives, as a cheaper substitute. Moreover, there are reports of severe side effects, including nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain, and the risk of weight rebounding once the medication is discontinued.

Addressing the Stigma and Providing Comprehensive Care

Addressing the struggles of those battling obesity, Dr. Beverly Tchang from Weill Cornell Medicine underscores the need for empathy and comprehensive care. Startup Knownwell aims to provide a holistic approach to obesity treatment, offering primary care, weight management, and personalized treatment plans. It also strives to tackle the stigma around obesity, a disease often misunderstood as a result of poor willpower, rather than a complex interplay of factors. The future of obesity treatment, therefore, lies not only in groundbreaking drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy but also in addressing the stigma and providing comprehensive care.

Health
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

