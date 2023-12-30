en English
Health

GLP-1 Drugs: The New Frontier in Obesity Treatment

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:52 pm EST
In the complex realm of obesity treatment, a paradigm shift is underway. Obesity, long misunderstood as a result of poor diet and sedentary lifestyle, is being recognized as a multifaceted disease influenced by genetics, environment, and psychological factors. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that nearly two billion adults globally are either overweight or obese, a crisis expanding across all income levels. Traditional weight loss strategies have largely failed, but a new era of treatment is dawning with the advent of gut-hormone therapies called incretins.

The Revolution of GLP-1 Drugs

In 2013, obesity was formally recognized as a chronic disease, emphasizing the need for medical intervention over sheer willpower. The journey since then has been fraught, with many medications such as Belviq and fen-phen either pulled from the market or sparingly used due to associated health risks. However, 2017 marked a significant turn with the introduction of Ozempic by Novo Nordisk, a GLP-1 receptor agonist initially approved for type 2 diabetes.

Ozempic and its higher-dose counterpart Wegovy, approved in 2021 for weight management, demonstrated substantial weight loss. These drugs mimic the hormone GLP-1, reducing appetite and slowing digestion. The success of these drugs has led to a rise in prescriptions and sparked public interest, with patients specifically requesting them.

Emerging Players and Challenges

The burgeoning field of obesity medication welcomed Eli Lilly’s entry with Mounjaro and its upcoming Zepbound, further reinforcing the potential of GLP-1 drugs. However, the surge in demand has led to supply shortages, underscoring the ongoing challenges in obesity treatment.

While these drugs have shown promising results, concerns about potential side effects, social stigma around weight, and high costs persist. The inconsistent insurance coverage and supply shortages have led some to resort to dangerous alternatives like laxatives. Amidst these challenges, research continues into the potential of GLP-1 drugs to address addiction pathways, and discussions about food as an addiction are gaining momentum.

Looking Ahead

The introduction of GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy has revolutionized the obesity treatment landscape, offering substantial and enduring weight loss. Researchers are also exploring other non-invasive obesity treatment options, indicating a promising future for obesity treatment, despite challenges in cost and accessibility.

Salman Khan

