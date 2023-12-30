en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

GLP-1 Drugs: Revolutionizing Obesity Treatment

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:53 am EST
GLP-1 Drugs: Revolutionizing Obesity Treatment

Patients and doctors are embracing the evolving narrative of obesity treatment, with GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy taking center stage. Misunderstood for long as a consequence of poor personal choices, obesity is now recognized as a complex chronic disease with various contributing factors. Traditional approaches to weight loss, such as diet and exercise, are often thwarted by the body’s physiological resistance to maintain a calorie deficit, leading to ineffective yo-yo dieting.

GLP-1 Drugs: The New Frontier in Obesity Treatment

With the withdrawal of weight-loss drugs like Belviq and phentermine due to health risks, there was a void in obesity treatment. The introduction of GLP-1 agonists, particularly semaglutide-based drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy, has brought a revolution. These drugs mimic the GLP-1 hormone, reducing appetite, and supporting significant weight loss. Originally developed for diabetes control, these drugs are increasingly popular for off-label use in weight management, leading to wider societal awareness and increased demand.

Pharmaceutical Competition and GLP-1 Drug Shortages

The success of Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic and Wegovy has spurred pharmaceutical competitors like Eli Lilly to develop similar drugs, such as Mounjaro and the upcoming Zepbound. These drugs are also showing promising results in appetite regulation and weight loss. The surge in GLP-1 drug prescriptions has led to shortages, reflecting the high interest and dependence on these medications for obesity management.

Obesity Treatment: A Holistic Approach

Despite the promising results, there are concerns about the high cost and poor accessibility of these drugs, as well as reports of severe side effects and the risk of weight rebounding once the medication is discontinued. Experts like Dr. Beverly Tchang from Weill Cornell Medicine emphasize the need for empathy and comprehensive care in obesity treatment. Startups like Knownwell aim to provide a holistic approach to obesity treatment and tackle the stigma around obesity.

As we navigate this new frontier in obesity treatment, it is important to remember that GLP-1 drugs are part of a larger solution that also includes lifestyle changes, psychological support, and societal acceptance. The story of obesity treatment is still unfolding, and the journey towards a healthier future continues.

0
Health
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Winnipeg Battles Cold Weather and Healthcare Crisis: A Report from the Winnipeg Free Press

By Waqas Arain

Ayurveda Expert Emphasizes Lifestyle Choices in Managing Diabetes

By Rafia Tasleem

Invisible Enemy Strikes: Student Suffers Severe Food Poisoning from Stale Sardines

By Mazhar Abbas

Pioneering Study Unveils Critical Role of Mettl3 in T Cell Response

By Waqas Arain

'Good Morning Britain' Broadcaster Susanna Reid Shares Health Scare Th ...
@Health · 8 mins
'Good Morning Britain' Broadcaster Susanna Reid Shares Health Scare Th ...
heart comment 0
Poliovirus Detected in Four Pakistani Districts: Challenges in Eradication Efforts Highlighted

By Rizwan Shah

Poliovirus Detected in Four Pakistani Districts: Challenges in Eradication Efforts Highlighted
Cambodian Ministry of Health Confirms 11 New Cases of Omicron JN.1 Variant

By Rafia Tasleem

Cambodian Ministry of Health Confirms 11 New Cases of Omicron JN.1 Variant
Road Accident Survivor Kerryn Grafton’s Recovery Journey Shines Light on ‘Hidden Road Toll’

By Geeta Pillai

Road Accident Survivor Kerryn Grafton's Recovery Journey Shines Light on 'Hidden Road Toll'
57-Year-Old Woman’s Unique New Year Resolution: A Nude Photo Shoot

By Quadri Adejumo

57-Year-Old Woman's Unique New Year Resolution: A Nude Photo Shoot
Latest Headlines
World News
Athletes' Participation in Major Race Jeopardized by Last-Minute Flight Cancellation
1 min
Athletes' Participation in Major Race Jeopardized by Last-Minute Flight Cancellation
UN Secretary-General Warns of Escalating Conflict in Gaza and Potential Regional Spillover
3 mins
UN Secretary-General Warns of Escalating Conflict in Gaza and Potential Regional Spillover
Winnipeg Battles Cold Weather and Healthcare Crisis: A Report from the Winnipeg Free Press
4 mins
Winnipeg Battles Cold Weather and Healthcare Crisis: A Report from the Winnipeg Free Press
Ayurveda Expert Emphasizes Lifestyle Choices in Managing Diabetes
6 mins
Ayurveda Expert Emphasizes Lifestyle Choices in Managing Diabetes
Knicks Replace Traded Toppin with DiVincenzo: A New Dynamic
6 mins
Knicks Replace Traded Toppin with DiVincenzo: A New Dynamic
ASB Classic Set for Thrilling Start with Svitolina-Wozniacki Clash
7 mins
ASB Classic Set for Thrilling Start with Svitolina-Wozniacki Clash
Invisible Enemy Strikes: Student Suffers Severe Food Poisoning from Stale Sardines
7 mins
Invisible Enemy Strikes: Student Suffers Severe Food Poisoning from Stale Sardines
MLBB Esports Star Nets Joins Homebois, Sparks Roster Speculation
8 mins
MLBB Esports Star Nets Joins Homebois, Sparks Roster Speculation
Pioneering Study Unveils Critical Role of Mettl3 in T Cell Response
8 mins
Pioneering Study Unveils Critical Role of Mettl3 in T Cell Response
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
37 mins
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
1 hour
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
4 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
4 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
4 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
4 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
4 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
4 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app