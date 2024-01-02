GLP-1 Class Weight Loss Drugs Trigger Downgrade for Inspire Medical Systems

In a major shift in market dynamics, Golden Valley, Minnesota-based Inspire Medical Systems saw its stock value plummet following a downgrade by Stifel from Buy to Hold. This perturbation was triggered by the impending short-term influence of GLP-1 class weight loss drugs, such as those propagated by pharma giants Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk, on Inspire Medical Systems’ operations.

Impact of GLP-1 Drugs on Inspire Medical Systems

The primary product of Inspire Medical Systems, the Inspire System, is a revolutionary device designed to alleviate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) by delivering upper airway stimulation through hypoglossal nerve stimulation (HGNS). Stifel, in its analysis, underscored that a majority of the patients who underwent HGNS treatments in 2023 had a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or higher. This demographic data implies that these patients would potentially be ideal candidates for GLP-1 drugs before their OSA condition worsens.

Long-term Prospects Despite Downgrade

Despite the downgrade, Stifel continues to envision a long-term positive trajectory for Inspire Medical Systems if commercial insurers integrate the Inspire System’s recently expanded FDA labeling into their coverage policies. The expanded labeling, approved by the FDA in June 2023, now includes patients grappling with more severe OSA conditions.

Investor Reactions and Future Predictions

Notwithstanding the downgrade, Stifel maintains a price target of $210 per share for Inspire Medical Systems’ stock. Despite the stock trading below its 200-day simple moving average and experiencing a dip in pre-market trading on January 2, 2024, the company’s total revenue, net income, and EPS figures depict a blend of growth and challenges. This situation has stirred a mixed bag of reactions among investors, raising questions about the future of Inspire Medical Systems.