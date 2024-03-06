Gloucestershire SEND Services: Ofsted Praises Progress but Calls for Consistency

Following an inspection between December 11 and 15, Ofsted and the Care Quality Commission (CQC) have delivered their verdict on Gloucestershire's services for children and young people with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND). The joint effort of Gloucestershire County Council and NHS Gloucestershire Integrated Care Board has seen notable improvements, yet challenges remain in providing a uniform experience for all.

Investment and Innovation at the Forefront

Amidst the backdrop of varied experiences for those accessing SEND services, the partnership has not shied away from substantial investment and innovation. A notable £10 million has been injected into bolstering services, with the establishment of Brook Academy, a £9.5 million special school in Brockworth, taking center stage. Additionally, the creation of Sladewood Academy, a specialist primary school for 60 students, and the announcement of a £16.5 million, 200-place special school slated to open in 2026, underscore a firm commitment to educational excellence for children with additional needs.

Recognizing Achievements and Addressing Discrepancies

The inspection report does not only highlight the strides made in infrastructure and investment but also acknowledges the partnership’s vision and ambition. Cllr Philip Robinson, expressing satisfaction over the recognition of improvements, pledges to heed the inspectors' guidance for further enhancement. Similarly, Mary Hutton, Chief Executive at NHS Gloucestershire, welcomes the acknowledgment of progress while recognizing the journey ahead to achieve service excellence universally.

Moving Forward: Commitment to Improvement

Despite the accolades for improvement and investment, the acknowledgment of inconsistency in user experience paints a picture of a journey still in progress. The partnership's commitment to listening to families and ensuring their input shapes the path forward is crucial. With a clear vision and ongoing efforts, the aim is to not only maintain the momentum of recent improvements but to also address the gaps that prevent a consistently high level of service for all children and young people with SEND in Gloucestershire.

The dedication to continuous improvement signals a hopeful future for SEND services in Gloucestershire. As the partnership works to refine and enhance its offerings, the focus remains firmly on creating an inclusive, accessible, and high-quality educational landscape for every child and young person with additional needs.