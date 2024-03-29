Gloria Reuben Partners with Astellas Pharma to Fight Menopausal Hot Flashes with Veozah

For Gloria Reuben, actress and ER alum, the onset of menopause came with intense hot flashes that disrupted her daily life, both personally and professionally. Six years into her struggle, Reuben discovered Veozah, the first FDA-approved nonhormonal medication for severe hot flashes in menopausal women, offering her significant relief and a newfound sense of freedom.

Breaking the Silence on Menopause

Reuben recalls the embarrassment and isolation she felt while experiencing hot flashes on set, a challenge exacerbated by the stigma surrounding menopause. With few available resources or discussions on the topic, Reuben felt alone in her experience. It wasn't until she came across an advertisement for Veozah that she saw a potential solution to her problem. After consulting with her doctor and starting the medication, Reuben's symptoms significantly improved, empowering her to speak openly about her journey and encourage other women to seek help.

Veozah: A New Hope for Menopausal Women

Veozah, developed by Astellas Pharma, represents a breakthrough in the treatment of menopausal symptoms. As a nonhormonal option, it provides relief for women who may not be able to use hormone therapy due to various health concerns. Reuben's partnership with Astellas Pharma aims to raise awareness about Veozah and support women in finding effective solutions for managing menopause symptoms. Her story highlights the importance of discussing menopause openly and seeking medical advice to improve quality of life during this natural transition.

Empowering Women Through Open Dialogue

Reuben's experience with Veozah has transformed her approach to managing menopause, allowing her to make decisions without the fear of hot flashes. By sharing her story, she hopes to destigmatize menopause and encourage women to talk to their healthcare providers about their symptoms and treatment options. Reuben's advocacy underscores the value of open communication in eradicating the shame and embarrassment often associated with menopause, promoting a healthier and more informed approach to women's health.