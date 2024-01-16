Global Women's Health Status Stagnates Post-Pandemic, Reveals 2024 Hologic Index

The 2024 Hologic Global Women's Health Index paints a concerning picture of the state of women's health since the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The report reveals that women's health has not seen any significant improvement, and in some aspects, conditions have deteriorated.

Key Health Indicators

Key health indicators for women, such as the experience of physical pain and negative emotions, have either remained stagnant or worsened since 2022. An increase in these markers is noticeable, with the percentage of women reporting feelings of anger up from 23% in 2020 to 25% in 2022. Similarly, the number of women experiencing worry rose from 40% to 42% during the same period, indicating a rising trend of stress and negative emotional health among women globally.

Physical Pain and Food Affordability

Reports of physical pain also saw an uptick, with the figure rising from 30% to 34%. Alongside emotional health issues, this indicates that women's physical health has not seen any significant improvement post-pandemic. Adding to these woes is the issue of food affordability. The report highlights an alarming rise in the number of women struggling to afford food, from 34% to 36%. Hunger and undernourishment, major risk factors for death and other negative health outcomes, are thus becoming increasingly prevalent among women.

The Global Women's Health Index

The Hologic Global Women's Health Index, based on a survey conducted in 2022, encompasses responses from over 147,000 women and men across 143 countries and territories. These findings offer a comprehensive picture of women's health worldwide, underlining the urgent need for focused efforts to improve women's health conditions.