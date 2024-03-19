Global Urgency: Catch-Up on Measles Vaccinations Essential, WHO Stresses Amid Outbreaks

As measles outbreaks surge globally, a senior World Health Organization (WHO) official on Tuesday emphasized the urgent need for children who missed measles vaccinations during the COVID-19 pandemic to be vaccinated. More than 50 countries have reported significant measles outbreaks in the last year, marking a doubling from 2022, according to Kate O'Brien, WHO's director of immunization. The infectious disease, preventable with two vaccine doses, has seen approximately 60 million children fall behind on vaccination due to pandemic disruptions.

Advertisment

Measles Outbreaks and Vaccination Disruptions

COVID-19 has had a profound impact on routine vaccination efforts worldwide, leading to a substantial increase in measles outbreaks. Measles, a highly contagious viral illness, can lead to severe health complications and fatalities, particularly among unvaccinated children. The pandemic's interruption of vaccination schedules has created a critical window for catch-up efforts to prevent further spread of the disease.

Global and Local Responses

Advertisment

In response to the rising cases, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also urged for increased measles vaccination. WHO experts are exploring new methods for utilizing existing vaccines to address outbreaks, including recommendations for the mpox and hepatitis E vaccines in specific populations and settings. These efforts underscore the global health community's commitment to adapting and responding to ongoing and emerging health threats.

Looking Ahead: The Race Against Time

The current situation presents a race against time to vaccinate at-risk populations before measles outbreaks escalate further. WHO's emphasis on vaccination catch-up efforts highlights the critical junction at which global public health currently stands. With the normalization of living amidst outbreaks, as noted by WHO's vaccine committee chair Hanna Nohynek, the focus shifts towards a proactive rather than reactive approach to disease prevention and control.

As the world grapples with the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on routine vaccination programs, the call to action for measles vaccination catch-up is both urgent and necessary. The coming months will be pivotal in determining whether these efforts can outpace the spread of measles and avert a global health crisis.