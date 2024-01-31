Global Trimethylhydroquinone Market Forecasted to Reach $1.28 Billion by 2028

The global market for trimethylhydroquinone, a vital component in the synthesis of vitamin E and pharmaceutical products, is projected to scale from $944.2 million in 2020 to $1.28 billion by 2028. This growth, equating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0% from 2021 to 2028, is triggered by a rise in health supplement usage and a heightened demand for vitamin E in cosmetics, as revealed by Allied Market Research.

Growth Drivers and Challenges

The proliferation of health supplements and the escalating demand for vitamin E in the cosmetic industry are the primary growth drivers. However, the market must grapple with the challenge posed by the preference for natural vitamin E sources. Despite this, the burgeoning active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) industry offers fresh avenues for growth.

COVID-19 Impact and the Market Response

The COVID-19 pandemic initially struck the market negatively, causing manufacturing shutdowns and supply chain disruptions. Nevertheless, these trials were offset by an upsurge in demand for dietary supplements. Conversely, the cosmetics sector witnessed a slump in demand as beauty parlors and shops were forced to close their doors.

Market Segmentation and Geographical Dominance

The synthesis of vitamin E application commands the largest market share, while the drug production segment is predicted to register the fastest growth. Regionally, Asia-Pacific holds the reins of the market and is also forecasted to chart the quickest growth. Allied Market Research provides comprehensive market research and business intelligence services, enabling clients to make strategic decisions for sustainable growth.