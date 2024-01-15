en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Global Surgical and Trauma Specialty Societies Release New Guidelines for Antibiotic Prophylaxis in Traumatic Injuries

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:43 am EST
Global Surgical and Trauma Specialty Societies Release New Guidelines for Antibiotic Prophylaxis in Traumatic Injuries

In light of the rising global threat of antibiotic misuse and its resulting impact on patient safety and antimicrobial resistance, a consortium of renowned surgical and trauma specialty societies have banded together to announce a new set of comprehensive guidelines for antibiotic prophylaxis (AP) in traumatic injuries. The group includes the Global Alliance for Infection in Surgery (GAIS), Surgical Infection Society Europe (SIS-E), World Surgical Infection Society (WSIS), American Association for the Surgery of Trauma (AAST), and World Society of Emergency Surgery (WSES).

Addressing a Worldwide Concern

The misuse of antibiotics, often stemming from errors in choosing and administering antibiotics with regard to dosage, duration, and timing, has become a global issue. This misuse not only endangers patient safety but also fuels the rise of antimicrobial resistance. The new guidelines, published in the Journal of Trauma and Acute Care Surgery, are aimed at addressing this problem by providing clear and specific recommendations for different types of injuries.

Guidelines for Different Injury Types

The guidelines encompass a range of injuries, including those to the head, brain, torso, maxillofacial region, extremities, skin, and soft tissues. They not only advocate for proper AP administration prior to surgical incision, keeping in line with the World Health Organization’s (WHO) stance, but also take into account factors such as the type, timing, and duration of surgery. The guidelines are particularly pivotal in cases involving patients with multiple injuries, where the variability in clinical practices makes it challenging to establish clear guidelines.

Emphasis on Source Control Measures

One of the key aspects highlighted in these new guidelines is the importance of source control measures. This includes cleaning, irrigation, and disinfection for all skin and soft tissue injuries. Such measures are essential to managing head and brain trauma effectively. The consortium of societies hopes that these guidelines will serve as a compass, guiding healthcare professionals towards standardized practices and ultimately, safeguarding patients around the globe.

0
Health
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
25 seconds ago
Panelists Highlight Breast Cancer Challenges and the Importance of Self-Advocacy in Health
Elizabeth Richard, a 27-year-old scrub tech, is a testament to the importance of self-advocacy in health. A lump in her breast, discovered by her own vigilance, led to a diagnosis of breast cancer. This experience was shared at a panel discussion organized by the New Orleans Musicians Clinic & Assistance Foundation, where Richard and other
Panelists Highlight Breast Cancer Challenges and the Importance of Self-Advocacy in Health
Tragic Death in Botswana, Miracle Survival in Merced: Two Ends of the Pregnancy Spectrum
3 mins ago
Tragic Death in Botswana, Miracle Survival in Merced: Two Ends of the Pregnancy Spectrum
Scottish Government Allocates £64,000 to Expand Youth Navigators Programme
3 mins ago
Scottish Government Allocates £64,000 to Expand Youth Navigators Programme
Lower Back Pain: A Tale of Two Pains
25 seconds ago
Lower Back Pain: A Tale of Two Pains
Autoimmune Diseases and Perinatal Depression Linked in Bidirectional Study
46 seconds ago
Autoimmune Diseases and Perinatal Depression Linked in Bidirectional Study
Unlocking the Potential of Epigenetic Modifications in Cancer Therapeutics
2 mins ago
Unlocking the Potential of Epigenetic Modifications in Cancer Therapeutics
Latest Headlines
World News
Florida's Governor DeSantis: A Perspective from the Trump Base
16 seconds
Florida's Governor DeSantis: A Perspective from the Trump Base
Gravesend Rugby Club Suffers Defeat in Relegation Battle against Sidcup
17 seconds
Gravesend Rugby Club Suffers Defeat in Relegation Battle against Sidcup
Black Stars' Defender Alexander Djiku Determined to Turn the Tide at AFCON
18 seconds
Black Stars' Defender Alexander Djiku Determined to Turn the Tide at AFCON
Virat Kohli's Nostalgic Shot Highlights India's T20I Victory Over Afghanistan
18 seconds
Virat Kohli's Nostalgic Shot Highlights India's T20I Victory Over Afghanistan
Panelists Highlight Breast Cancer Challenges and the Importance of Self-Advocacy in Health
25 seconds
Panelists Highlight Breast Cancer Challenges and the Importance of Self-Advocacy in Health
Lower Back Pain: A Tale of Two Pains
25 seconds
Lower Back Pain: A Tale of Two Pains
Study Reveals Effectiveness of European Commission's OIOO Mechanism
25 seconds
Study Reveals Effectiveness of European Commission's OIOO Mechanism
Autoimmune Diseases and Perinatal Depression Linked in Bidirectional Study
46 seconds
Autoimmune Diseases and Perinatal Depression Linked in Bidirectional Study
Malvern Town Ends Losing Streak with Key Victory Over Bristol Manor Farm
58 seconds
Malvern Town Ends Losing Streak with Key Victory Over Bristol Manor Farm
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
3 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
32 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app