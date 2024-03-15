Global Study Reveals High CVD Risk Among the Extremely Poor, Urges Policy Shift

A recent global study has overturned long-standing beliefs about cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk factors and their prevalence among the extremely poor in low- and middle-income countries. The findings, which indicate significant levels of hypertension, diabetes, smoking, obesity, and dyslipidaemia in this demographic, call for urgent action to address these health risks.

Rethinking Poverty and Health

The study, involving data from 105 nationally representative household surveys across 78 countries, challenges the notion that extreme poverty correlates with lower CVD risk due to lifestyle. Instead, it reveals that adults living in extreme poverty face similar, if not higher, risks of CVD factors compared to those with higher incomes. This shift underscores a critical gap in our understanding of poverty's impact on health, emphasizing that low income does not protect against high-risk health behaviors or conditions.

Alarming Treatment Gaps

One of the most concerning findings is the low rate of treatment for CVD conditions among the extremely poor. With only 1.1% of those needing statins for secondary CVD prevention actually receiving them, the study highlights a significant healthcare delivery failure. This gap points to the need for targeted health policies and programs that ensure the detection, treatment, and management of CVD risk factors among the poorest populations.

The study's revelations have profound implications for health policy and care delivery worldwide. It calls into question current priorities and resource allocation in global health, advocating for a shift towards more inclusive and equitable health services that reach the most vulnerable. The need for accessible, affordable, and culturally sensitive healthcare solutions is more evident than ever, pushing for a reevaluation of how health systems engage with poverty and disease.