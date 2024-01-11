en English
Health

Global Study Reveals Disturbing Trend: Young Girls and Dangerous Diet Pills

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 7:49 pm EST
Global Study Reveals Disturbing Trend: Young Girls and Dangerous Diet Pills

A recent global study has turned the spotlight on a worrisome trend involving young girls and diet pills. Almost 10% of girls have admitted to using these potentially hazardous weight-loss aids in the past year. The concerning statistic has prompted researchers and health experts to call for more robust regulation and awareness campaigns to protect young people from the inherent risks of such unsupervised substance use.

Easy Access and the Internet’s Dark Side

One of the alarming revelations of the study is how easily these potentially harmful substances can be accessed online. The internet has become a marketplace for these diet pills and weight-loss aids, circumventing traditional safeguards and regulations. This easy accessibility poses serious health risks, especially when these products are misused without proper guidance and can have severe side effects.

The Impact of Unrealistic Beauty Standards

The study also shed light on the factors influencing this trend. Girls were found more likely than boys to use these drugs, with their use correlated to low self-esteem, parental influence, dissatisfaction with their bodies, peer pressure promoting thinness, and media influences promoting unrealistic beauty standards. The prevalence of these influences underscores the societal pressure young girls are under to conform to certain ideals of beauty, often at the detriment of their health.

Calling for Stricter Regulation and Oversight

The findings of the study have highlighted the need for more stringent measures to protect vulnerable populations, particularly minors, from harm. Current oversight and control mechanisms in place for the online sale of these products have been called into question. The study suggests that stricter laws may be necessary to prevent the sale of these products to individuals with or susceptible to eating disorders. The call for increased awareness among healthcare professionals and the public about the dangers of non-prescription weight loss products is louder than ever.

Health
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

