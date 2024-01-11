Global Study Raises Concerns Over Young Girls’ Easy Access to Diet Pills Online

A global study has sounded an alarm on the alarming ease of access to diet pills and weight-loss aids online, particularly among young girls. Almost one in 10 girls have been found to have used these potentially hazardous substances in the past year, reinforcing experts’ worries about the risks these drugs pose to the health and well-being of youngsters.

Unregulated Access to Diet Medication

The study underscores a significant public health concern regarding unregulated access to diet medications, which can lead to serious side effects and health implications for young individuals seeking swift weight-loss solutions. The widespread availability of these substances, without proper guidance or prescriptions, has emerged as a major area of concern for health professionals and parents alike.

Girls More Likely than Boys

The study discovered that nearly 1 in 10 adolescents globally, especially girls, have used non-prescription weight loss products. This raises concerns about the immediate and longer-term health risks posed by using these products, including the potential for developing eating disorders, low self-esteem, depression, and substance use. More than 5% of boys and girls under 18 had taken pills, laxatives, or diuretics without a prescription with the intention to lose weight.

Need for More Regulation and Awareness

The authors of the study call for more evidence-based medical treatment of obesity and increased regulation of non-prescription weight loss products. The study also emphasized the need for healthcare professionals and lawmakers to be more aware of the dangers and negative effects of using non-prescribed weight-loss products, especially for young girls. The director of an eating disorder charity underlined the need for stricter laws and healthcare professional awareness to prevent the access of weight loss products to vulnerable individuals.

The research included 604,552 children aged 18 or under and found that overall use of non-prescription weight-loss products by children of both sexes was 5.3%. The prevalence of adolescent use of weight loss products was higher among girls than boys, at 5.5 percent globally. There is an urgent need for interventions to reduce the use of these products, which are deemed ineffective and harmful for long-term health.