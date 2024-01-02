en English
Health

Global Spotlight on Transgender Rights: WHO’s Guide to Transgender Care Sparks Controversy

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:47 pm EST
Amid a global surge in discussions surrounding transgender rights and healthcare, the World Health Organization (WHO) finds itself at the center of a storm of controversy. The United Nations agency plans to release its first-ever global guide to transgender care, stirring debate and criticism due to the composition of its 21-expert panel.

Critiques on Panel Composition

Critics of the initiative argue that the panel is biased, with a majority composed of transgender activists and medics supportive of gender-affirming healthcare. Concerns have been raised over the lack of professionals who question the impact of puberty-blocking drugs. Moreover, critics argue that the absence of experts in child development and individuals who have detransitioned further skews the perspective of the panel. A petition demanding the WHO to reconsider its panel and approach has already gathered over 1,800 signatures.

Political Controversy in the UK

Simultaneously, in the United Kingdom, a senior Labour MP, Tonia Antoniazzi, faces accusations of transphobia following a social media post supporting female single-sex spaces. The incident has sparked an intense debate within the Labour Party and underscores the challenges faced by the party leader, Sir Keir Starmer, in addressing gender identity issues. The controversy also points to the UK Government’s deliberations to close a loophole that allows for self-identification on passports.

Transgender Debates in Sports and Entertainment

Elsewhere, USA Boxing’s recent policy update allowing transgender women to compete in the female category has ignited conservative backlash. Critics argue that transgender women may possess biological advantages, rendering the new policy unsafe and unfair to cisgender women. Meanwhile, comedian Dave Chappelle finds himself in the crosshairs of a heated debate following jokes about transgender people in his new Netflix special ‘The Closer’. Despite criticism, Chappelle dedicated part of his new special ‘The Dreamer’ to transgender people, leading to mixed reactions from social media users and Netflix staff.

Health United Kingdom
Muthana Al-Najjar

