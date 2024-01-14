Global Snapshot: Bangladesh’s Coral Crisis, Singapore’s Happiness Decline, Sri Lanka’s Leprosy Surge, and ‘Doraemon’s’ Popularity in Thailand

Early signs of coral bleaching, a precursor to death, are increasingly evident in the Bay of Bengal. The only coral-rich island in Bangladesh, Saint Martin’s Island, is home to 66 diverse coral species. Alarmingly, over 67% of these corals have already undergone bleaching, pushing the island to the brink of a significant loss in biodiversity due to inadequate protective measures.

The Slow Death of Corals

Corals, which play a pivotal role in providing essential nutrients for marine food chains, are rapidly declining due to over-exploitation, the pressure from tourism, unchecked pollution in the Bay, and the most formidable threat – global warming. The continuous destruction of these underwater ecosystems threatens not only the rich biodiversity of the island but also the intricate balance of marine life in the Bay of Bengal.

Singapore’s Happiness Quotient

Meanwhile, in Singapore, the 2022 Quality of Life Survey reveals a drop in the happiness levels of Singaporeans compared to the past decade. Factors contributing to increased satisfaction included valuing family and traditions, caring for society and the environment, and maintaining financial and social status. The survey, which polled 1,905 Singaporeans aged 21 and older, resulted in the country ranking 25th in the World Happiness Report 2023.

Sri Lanka’s Leprosy Surge

In Sri Lanka, there has been an alarming rise in leprosy cases, with a reported 1,550 cases in 2023, including 173 among schoolchildren. The majority of these cases originate from the Colombo district. In response, a national school-level programme has been launched to detect and treat infections at an early stage.

Doraemon’s Continued Popularity in Thailand

Finally, in Thailand, the Japanese cartoon ‘Doraemon’ remains a beloved animation, broadcasted by MCOT Pcl for over 42 years. The enduring popularity of this cartoon has led MCOT to organize ‘Doraemon RUN Thailand’ events in various provinces, commencing in Bangkok on March 24.